Shoei Neotec

2nd generation Neotec offers numerous upgrades

Designed for Sena Bluetooth Communication

In exciting news for fans of the original Shoei Neotec modular helmet, the Japanese premium helmet brand will be launching the model’s successor in January 2018, with the Neotec II promising to offer a further improved flip-up touring option. And for 2018 a new partnership with Sena aims to make in-helmet communications easier than ever before.

The Neotec is renowned as a market leading helmet, receiving extremely positive reviews from the media and riders alike, designed specifically for touring and adventure-touring, it has reached critical acclaim thanks to a number of features.

First and foremost is the simple integrated shield and chin bar system keeping complexity to a minimum, while maximising ease of use and safety, a theme which has been carried on to the Neotec II.

Other features carried across to the Shoei Neotec II also include an internal drop down visor, optimised ventilation and of course a strong focus on comfort.

In addition the Neotec II is now ready to directly fit a Sena communication system (purchased separately), with a partnership between the two brands allowing for a fully integrated Sena SRL-01 installation, seamlessly fitting with the style of the helmet.

The Neotec II includes a precut channel for the speakers and microphone, while the Sena Intercom module attaches to the sides of helmet, with the rear unit likewise hidden away, offering arguably one of the cleanest communication system integrations available.

The Neotec II itself is created with Shoei’s AIM (Advanced Integrated Matrix) shell, a fiberglass composite, with three shell sizes available to offer the best fit and lightest weight. An EPS liner system includes two densities for optimal protection in the areas that research shows need the most protection.

The flip-up portion of the helmet is achieved with the use of a 360-degree Pivot Locking System of stainless steel, with a stainless steel Micro Ratchet System, offering one hand adjustability and locking of the chin guard, in the upright position. The new locking system has further allowed the Shoei Neotec II to gain P/J double homologation, meaning the helmet is certified as both an open face and full face helmet.

The visor is 3D molded and offers extra wide vision, as well as a reliable seal, which is essential for touring. This is further backed up by an internal QSV-1 sun visor, which can be toggled down as needed, reducing the need for tinted visors, or changing visors, and offering an all condition offering.

The centre liner, cheek pads and chinstrap cover are all detachable and washable, with noise isolators in the cheek pads not only reducing wind ingress into the helmet, but also aiding acoustics, with the bottom skirt of the pads helping create a seal. The chin flap and strap are also extra wide, helping further limit wind incursion into the helmet from this area.

Ventilation is delivered by a new system with two inlets at the chin and upper head, with two rear outlets, while an integrated spoiler and ‘vortex generator’ join a new chin spoiler to deflect air, and offer what Shoei describes are dramatically improved aerodynamic performance, as well as quietness within the helmet when worn.

The Shoei Neotec II helmet will be available in January 2018, in XS through to 2XL (with some limitations depend on colour chosen), in Anthracite Metallic, Black, Light Silver, Matt Black, Matt Blue Metallic, Matt Deep Grey, White, and Wine Red for $999.90 RRP, while the Excursion TC-3, TC-5 and TC-6 graphics will be available for $1099.90 RRP

The Sena SRL-01 Bluetooth Communications Unit will be distributed by McLeod Accessories throughout Australia via all good motorcycle shops.

For more information see the McLeod Accessories website (link). McLeod Accessories is the official Australian Shoei distributor.