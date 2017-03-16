Shoei unveil all new RYD helmet | Arriving April

  • Shoei unveil all new RYD helmet | Arriving April

Shoei are releasing an all new competitively priced, high specification helmet, the RYD

A brand new Shoei helmet is launching at the start of April called the RYD. A new ‘all purpose’ full face helmet, the RYD offers top end features at a very competitive price.

These include GT-Air level ventilation, the visor system from the NXR, and a host of other premium features – from only $599.90 RRP for Solid Gloss colour options, with Solid Matt/Metallic options available for $649.90 RRP.

Shoei RYD helmet – Tangerine Orange

The all new for 2017 RYD helmet by Shoei launches in Australia in the first week of April, the comes with a clear Pinlock EVO film, breathguard and chin curtain so its ready to ride!

With the Pinlock system fogging issues are a thing of the past, you can’t fog this helmet up!

The liner in the new RYD is also fully removable and customisable – with various thickness cheek pads and crown liners available separately to offer a custom fit. 

The all new RYD is available in seven solid colours – with graphic designs to be available for the 2018 range.

Shoei RYD helmet features
  • Compact design with aggressive styling
  • Dual Layer Multi Density EPS Liner
    • Enhanced Impact Absorbtion
  • 5 Layer AIM Shell Construction
    • Lightweight
    • High strength
    • 4 Shell sizes
    • Offering the best fit with minimal weight
  • Interior Comfort system
    • Fully removeable
    • Washable
    • Replaceable
    • Adjustable sized 
  • Advanced ventilation system
    • Balance of quietness and fresh airflow
    • Effective Noise reduction
  • EQRS – Emergency Quick Release System
  • Sizes: XS-2XL
  • Pricing:
    • Solid Gloss: $599.90 RRP
    • Solid Matt/Metallic: $649.90 RRP
Shoei RYD helmet - Matte Blue

Shoei RYD helmet – Matte Blue

Shoei RYD helmet - Basalt Grey

Shoei RYD helmet – Basalt Grey

Shoei RYD helmet - Matte Deep Grey

Shoei RYD helmet – Matte Deep Grey

Shoei RYD helmet – White

Shoei RYD helmet – Black (Gloss)

Shoei RYD helmet – Matte Black

