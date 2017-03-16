Shoei are releasing an all new competitively priced, high specification helmet, the RYD

A brand new Shoei helmet is launching at the start of April called the RYD. A new ‘all purpose’ full face helmet, the RYD offers top end features at a very competitive price.

These include GT-Air level ventilation, the visor system from the NXR, and a host of other premium features – from only $599.90 RRP for Solid Gloss colour options, with Solid Matt/Metallic options available for $649.90 RRP.

The all new for 2017 RYD helmet by Shoei launches in Australia in the first week of April, the comes with a clear Pinlock EVO film, breathguard and chin curtain so its ready to ride!

With the Pinlock system fogging issues are a thing of the past, you can’t fog this helmet up!

The liner in the new RYD is also fully removable and customisable – with various thickness cheek pads and crown liners available separately to offer a custom fit.

The all new RYD is available in seven solid colours – with graphic designs to be available for the 2018 range.

Shoei RYD helmet features

Compact design with aggressive styling

Dual Layer Multi Density EPS Liner Enhanced Impact Absorbtion



5 Layer AIM Shell Construction Lightweight High strength 4 Shell sizes Offering the best fit with minimal weight



Interior Comfort system Fully removeable Washable Replaceable Adjustable sized

