Shoei are releasing an all new competitively priced, high specification helmet, the RYD
A brand new Shoei helmet is launching at the start of April called the RYD. A new ‘all purpose’ full face helmet, the RYD offers top end features at a very competitive price.
These include GT-Air level ventilation, the visor system from the NXR, and a host of other premium features – from only $599.90 RRP for Solid Gloss colour options, with Solid Matt/Metallic options available for $649.90 RRP.
The all new for 2017 RYD helmet by Shoei launches in Australia in the first week of April, the comes with a clear Pinlock EVO film, breathguard and chin curtain so its ready to ride!
With the Pinlock system fogging issues are a thing of the past, you can’t fog this helmet up!
The liner in the new RYD is also fully removable and customisable – with various thickness cheek pads and crown liners available separately to offer a custom fit.
The all new RYD is available in seven solid colours – with graphic designs to be available for the 2018 range.
Shoei RYD helmet features
- Compact design with aggressive styling
- Dual Layer Multi Density EPS Liner
- Enhanced Impact Absorbtion
- 5 Layer AIM Shell Construction
- Lightweight
- High strength
- 4 Shell sizes
- Offering the best fit with minimal weight
- Interior Comfort system
- Fully removeable
- Washable
- Replaceable
- Adjustable sized
- Advanced ventilation system
- Balance of quietness and fresh airflow
- Effective Noise reduction
- EQRS – Emergency Quick Release System
- Sizes: XS-2XL
- Pricing:
- Solid Gloss: $599.90 RRP
- Solid Matt/Metallic: $649.90 RRP
No Comment
You can post first response comment.