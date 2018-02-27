McLeod Accessories introduce the new Shoei VFX-WR Helmet

Premium off-road performance

The celebrated Shoei motocross helmet has evolved even further, and now comes fully loaded with next-level performance, safety and style, with the all-new VFX-WR proudly boasting the Shoei-exclusive Motion Energy Distribution System [M.E.D.S.] – strategically engineered to reduce rotational acceleration energy to the head in the event of an accident.

The new VFX-WR has been completely redesigned and re-engineered without sacrificing an ounce of the quality and performance that have given Shoei off-road riders championship winning confidence for decades. The all-new VFX-WR defines the future of performance off-road helmets.

Shoei VFX-WR Features

Few characteristics of a motorcycle helmet are as critical as its first-layer of defence – the outer shell – which is why the all-new VFX-WR features Shoei’s unique 6 layer Multi-Ply Matrix AIM+ Shell construction. Combine that with the proprietary, Shoei-exclusive Motion Energy Distribution System [M.E.D.S.], and the all-new VFX-WR sets a new standard for safety and performance.

Proprietary, Shoei exclusive rotational energy absorption technology, M.E.D.S. is anchored by larger centre column, and the inner EPS layer swings during impact . Strategically designed perimeter columns absorb rotational energy and the system offers a significant reduction of rotational forces to the rider’s head. All while preserving the lightweight, impact-absorbing characteristics of SHOEI’s traditional EPS systems.

The Emergency Quick Release System [E.Q.R.S.] allows emergency medical personnel to easily and safely remove the cheek pads from an injured rider’s helmet. This means the helmet can be gently removed from an injured rider’s head with minimal load placed on his/her neck. High-quality EPS liner material is also featured throughout the entire chin bar for enhanced impact absorption.

Thanks to a new state-of-the-art shell forming technology exclusive only to Shoei, the VFX-WR incorporates the aerodynamic advantages of a spoiler into its shell, and consistent shell thickness guarantees the proper strength, weight & protection of each and every helmet.

As racing environments can be extremely hot and fatiguing, next-level ventilation performance was a top priority when conceptualising the VFX-WR. Developed in Shoei’s in-house wind tunnel to realise optimal vent port shapes, sizes and locations, the VFX-WR’s advanced ventilation performance has been optimised to excel in the most demanding conditions.

Sixteen intake and exhaust vents in total improved negative air pressure suction for enhanced cool-air intake and hot-air expulsion, with cooling air channels in the dual-layer EPS liner further enhance airflow.

Other features include the large eyeport, offering a massive peripheral field of vision, while facilitating oversized goggles, and taking a V-470 Visor specially designed for a seamless connection with the shell.

This provides superior roost protection and channels cooling air into helmet and features a new flange mechanism to easily find home position and prevent unexpected movement. High-grade polycarbonate screws are also capable of shearing off during impact to reduce forces to the rider’s head.

An advanced mouthpiece is equal parts style, functionality and safety, and was designed with wind tunnel testing optimal cooling. Reinforced by a strategically placed strip of AIM+ shell material, it also features a aluminium mesh screen and removable, washable foam filter prevents roost, rocks, mud, and dust from entering helmet

A dual-layer multi-density EPS liner also offers enhanced impact absorption by utilising varying densities of foam, and allows cooling air to travel unrestricted through tunnels created in the EPS.

Precise placement of multi-density EPS material yields a more compact, lightweight design, and the previously mentioned M.E.D.S. technology absorbs and reduces rotational energy multi-ply Matrix Aim+ shell. Proprietary technology also integrates a six ply matrix, and hand-laid interwoven layers of fibreglass with lightweight organic and high-performance fibres. This means Shoei’s strongest, lightest, most elastic shell provides optimal impact absorption.

Shoei VFX-WR Arrival Dates