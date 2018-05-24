Shoei X-Spirit III ‘De Angelis’ Replica

Shoei’s X-Spirit III is now available in a De Angelis Replica for $1099.00 RRP, bringing a whole new look to the highly advanced race proven helmet, designed specifically for those after high end performance with no compromise.

In fact the X-Spirit III is track certified by Marc Marquez and Bradley Smith, with every detail and piece of design tested to ensure optimal performance in any situation. In fact it even includes the world’s first rotating inner liner, allowing for easy changes between street and track duties. The rotating liner components allow an increase in upper field of vision when in tucked racing position.

Aerodynamics are top notch, with wind tunnel design and MotoGP development both used to ensure exceptional stability, even past 300km/h. This helps reduce lift and promote easier breathing while in a full racing crouch, with the rear stabiliser helping negate forces on the rider, meaning less fatigue. You can even modify the rear flaps with wider or narrower flaps to suit your preference.

The six layer AIM+ constructed multi-composite fibre shell ensures a super lightweight, shock absorbent design, with optimal rigidity, and an EPS liner offers maximised protection where it’s needed with multiple densities used. Ensuring great fit there are four shell sizes across the range, with one for XS and Small, one for Medium, one for Large and one for XL and XXL.

Also included is the EQRS emergency quick release system, with a double lock CWR-F racing visor system with tear-off system, which is also Pinlock ready, with the helmet coming with a Pinlock film ensuring you’re ready to go.

Hi-flow vents ensure the highest level of ventilation ever on a Shoei, according to the brand, with a specially designed cheek pad cooling system. There’s also optional size comfort liners and cheek pads available, meaning you can get the perfect fit, with the interior all fully removable, washable and replaceable, with quick-dry anti-allergenic and anti-bacterial properties.

The X-Spirit III De Angelis Replica is available in sizes XS – XL, for $1099.00 RRP. Visit your nearest Shoei stockist for more information or see the McLeod Accessories website for the full Shoei range.