Shoei X-Spirit III Eddie Lawson and Wayne Rainey replicas

The Shoei X-Spirit III is a track certified helmet, worn by Marc Marquez and Bradley Smith, two of the fastest road racers on the planet, and is a proven race weapon for those unwilling to sacrifice when it comes to high-end performance. And now the Shoei X-Spirit III comes in two graphics designs showcasing the colours of two legendary motorcycle racers.

Like the handcrafted bikes that dominate MotoGP’s premiere racing circuits, every detail of the X-Spirit III was designed, tested and fine-tuned until this final, uncompromised offering was born.

The Shoei X-Spirit III is now available in two new graphics – an Eddie Lawson replica, and a Wayne Rainey replica paint scheme. Both options are available for $1199.90 RRP.

Wayne Rainey is a three-time Motorcycling Grand Prix World Champion and Daytona 200 winner, while Eddie Lawson is a four-time Motorcycling Grand Prix World Champion, both are best remembered for their 500cc two-stroke exploits.

The Shoei X-Spirit is wind tunnel designed, with MotoGP developed aerodynamics providing exceptional stability at all speeds. This means being optimised for improved stability, reduced lift and easier breathing in racer crouch position

A redesigned, patent-pending rear stabilizer maximizes high-speed stability while reducing negative forces on the rider. The rear flaps can be fitted with optional wider or narrower flaps to customise aerodynamics.

Features also include a six layer AIM+ shell construction, with the multi-composite fibre shell offering a super-lightweight shock absorbent shell with optimum rigidity.

The EPS liner with multiple densities ensures maximum protection, while a double lock CWR-F flat racing visor includes the tear-off system. The visor is also pinlock prepared and included is a Pinlock film separate in the box. The EQRS (Emergency Quick Release System) ensures easy and safe removal of the Shoei X-Spirit.

Multiple hi-flow vents optimise performance offering the highest level of ventilation of any Shoei helmet ever, including the innovative cheek pad cooling system.

Ensuring a comfortable and safe fit for a huge variety of riders is the four shell sizes across the range and compact dimensions perfectly tailored to each head size: XS-S, M, L, XL-XXL.

The modular 3D Max Dry Liner is a rotating liner component, which allow an increase in the upper field of vision when in tucked racing position. The interior is also fully removable, washable and replaceable, and features a quick-dry anti-allergenic and anti bacterial liner. Optional size comfort liners and cheek pads also available.