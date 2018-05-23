David Boughen & Robbie Shorter take three for three F1 wins

Mick Alton & Chrissie Clancy win F2 Sidecar Races 1 & 2

Richard & Scott Goodale win final F2 Sidecar race

By Jeff Brown – Images by Gerry Murphy

The Masters of Morgan Park event hosted Round 2 of the Australian F1 & F2 Sidecar Championship, with Dave Boughen and Robbie Shorter taking the overall F1 round win, while Richard & Scott Goodale won the F2, after Mick Alton and Chrissie Clancy saw electrical problems end their race 3 prospects.

Saturday qualifying held very little surprises as local hot shot and reigning F1 Champion, Dave Boughen and Robbie Shorter managed to get pole position. Beside them on the grid and first F2 was Australia’s Isle of Man Superstars, Mick Alton and Chrissie Clancy. Howard Ford managed to impress with his new passenger, Damian Hoare in third place.

The first race got underway after a minor delay it was Boughen / Shorter who managed to lead from start to finish to claim the race with a three second advantage ahead of Alton / Clancy. The battle for third was a much less predictable affair, with Ford / Hoare managing to recover from a horrendous start to finish third ahead of Dan Keppell / Corey Turner and Brown / Sheldrick.

Next over the line and second in F2 was the father and son team of Richard and Scott Goodale, who ran a very lonely race. After them was Patrick Clancy / Steve Bonney, also out on their own, ahead of Patrick’s father John Clancy, with passenger Warren Grubb.

Simon Reynolds / Kathryn Warne suffered an unfortunate early exit after their sidecar lost power near the second last corner, while Matty McKinnon, with 2017 F1 champion passenger, Lok O’Kane didn’t even make it onto the grid after electrical problems later traced to a loose connection.

Sundays racing featured beautiful Queensland weather, the warm sunshine providing the track with plenty of grip. Race Two saw pole sitters Dave Boughen / Robbie Shorter pull away into the lead but they wouldn’t have everything on their own terms. Howard Ford and Damian Hoare managing to push past them on several occasions.

That only fired up Boughen, who managed to pull away to a nine and a half second gap. That electric pace was enough to secure the sidecar lap record. Second across the finish line was Ford / Hoare, followed by the first of the F2’s, Mick Alton and Chrissie Clancy who managed to pull off an early morning engine change prior to the race.

Next was Keppel / Turner 25 seconds adrift. Second in F2s was Richard and Scott Goodale, 27 seconds behind the leaders and just ahead of Patrick Clancy and Steve Bonney.

The final sidecar race for the meeting again saw Boughen and Shorter lead for the fair majority of the race and take the win by seven and a half seconds from Ford / Hoare. Alton and Clancy were comfortably keeping up until an electrical fault on the third lap meant they would park on the infield.

Next along were Brown / Sheldrick after pushing past Keppel / Turner and pulling a bit of a gap. On the last lap, Goodale / Goodale and Clancy / Bonney also got past Keppel / Turner.

At the end Boughen and Shorter took home not only pole, three race wins and the lap record, but also the ‘Master of Morgan Park Trophy’ and the ‘Best Presented’ award. The round was sponsored by Horsell Consulting.

The next round of the championship will be with the Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul Pirelli (ASBK) at Winton Motor Raceway, 7-9 September.

Aus F1 Sidecar Championship – Race 1

David Boughen/Robbie Shorter 8:44.184 Howard Ford/Damian Hoare +9.798 Daniel Keppell/Corey Turner +10.860 Jeff Brown/Darren Sheldrick +11.191 David Buxton/Clive Charters +48.373 Keith Hoare/Diane Boughen +49.293 Phillip Underwood/Mick Train +56.831 Peter Abell/Matt Abell +1:25.802 Andrew Kelly/Kelly Badrick +1 lap

Aus F2 Sidecar Championships – Race 1

Mick Alton/Chrissie Clancy 8:47.524 Richard Goodale/Scott Goodale +11.012 Patrick Clancy/Steve Bonney +20.733 John Clancy/Warren Grubb +33.368 Shaun Judd/Ronald Spanknebel +1:22.525 Trevor Love/Aimee Turner +1:32.190

Aus F1 Sidecar Championship – Race 2

David Boughen/Robbie Shorter 11:26.540 Howard Ford/Damian Hoare +9.518 Daniel Keppell/Corey Turner +25.953 Jeff Brown/Darren Sheldrick +26.233 Keith Hoare/Diane Boughen +53.974 David Buxton/Clive Charters +59.994 Phillip Underwood/Mick Train +1:18.336 Peter Abell/Matt Abell +1 lap

Aus F2 Sidecar Championships – Race 2

Mick Alton/Chrissie Clancy 11:36.523 Richard Goodale/Scott Goodale +17.863 Patrick Clancy/Steve Bonney +18.115 Matthew McKinnon/Shelby Turner +34.559 John Clancy/Warren Grubb +35.401 Simon Reynolds/Kathryn Warne +1:10.303 Trevor Love/Aimee Turner +1 lap Shaun Judd/Ronald Spanknebel +1 lap

Aus F1 Sidecar Championship – Race 3

David Boughen/Robbie Shorter 10:08.005 Howard Ford/Damian Hoare +7.424 Jeff Brown/Darren Sheldrick +14.244 Daniel Keppell/Corey Turner +21.645 Keith Hoare/Diane Boughen +56.645 Andrew Kelly/Danyon Turner +1:19.406 Peter Abell/Matt Abell +1:46.499

Aus F2 Sidecar Championships – Race 3