David Boughen & Robbie Shorter take three for three F1 wins
Mick Alton & Chrissie Clancy win F2 Sidecar Races 1 & 2
Richard & Scott Goodale win final F2 Sidecar race
By Jeff Brown – Images by Gerry Murphy
The Masters of Morgan Park event hosted Round 2 of the Australian F1 & F2 Sidecar Championship, with Dave Boughen and Robbie Shorter taking the overall F1 round win, while Richard & Scott Goodale won the F2, after Mick Alton and Chrissie Clancy saw electrical problems end their race 3 prospects.
Saturday qualifying held very little surprises as local hot shot and reigning F1 Champion, Dave Boughen and Robbie Shorter managed to get pole position. Beside them on the grid and first F2 was Australia’s Isle of Man Superstars, Mick Alton and Chrissie Clancy. Howard Ford managed to impress with his new passenger, Damian Hoare in third place.
The first race got underway after a minor delay it was Boughen / Shorter who managed to lead from start to finish to claim the race with a three second advantage ahead of Alton / Clancy. The battle for third was a much less predictable affair, with Ford / Hoare managing to recover from a horrendous start to finish third ahead of Dan Keppell / Corey Turner and Brown / Sheldrick.
Next over the line and second in F2 was the father and son team of Richard and Scott Goodale, who ran a very lonely race. After them was Patrick Clancy / Steve Bonney, also out on their own, ahead of Patrick’s father John Clancy, with passenger Warren Grubb.
Simon Reynolds / Kathryn Warne suffered an unfortunate early exit after their sidecar lost power near the second last corner, while Matty McKinnon, with 2017 F1 champion passenger, Lok O’Kane didn’t even make it onto the grid after electrical problems later traced to a loose connection.
Sundays racing featured beautiful Queensland weather, the warm sunshine providing the track with plenty of grip. Race Two saw pole sitters Dave Boughen / Robbie Shorter pull away into the lead but they wouldn’t have everything on their own terms. Howard Ford and Damian Hoare managing to push past them on several occasions.
That only fired up Boughen, who managed to pull away to a nine and a half second gap. That electric pace was enough to secure the sidecar lap record. Second across the finish line was Ford / Hoare, followed by the first of the F2’s, Mick Alton and Chrissie Clancy who managed to pull off an early morning engine change prior to the race.
Next was Keppel / Turner 25 seconds adrift. Second in F2s was Richard and Scott Goodale, 27 seconds behind the leaders and just ahead of Patrick Clancy and Steve Bonney.
The final sidecar race for the meeting again saw Boughen and Shorter lead for the fair majority of the race and take the win by seven and a half seconds from Ford / Hoare. Alton and Clancy were comfortably keeping up until an electrical fault on the third lap meant they would park on the infield.
Next along were Brown / Sheldrick after pushing past Keppel / Turner and pulling a bit of a gap. On the last lap, Goodale / Goodale and Clancy / Bonney also got past Keppel / Turner.
At the end Boughen and Shorter took home not only pole, three race wins and the lap record, but also the ‘Master of Morgan Park Trophy’ and the ‘Best Presented’ award. The round was sponsored by Horsell Consulting.
The next round of the championship will be with the Yamaha Motor Finance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul Pirelli (ASBK) at Winton Motor Raceway, 7-9 September.
Aus F1 Sidecar Championship – Race 1
- David Boughen/Robbie Shorter 8:44.184
- Howard Ford/Damian Hoare +9.798
- Daniel Keppell/Corey Turner +10.860
- Jeff Brown/Darren Sheldrick +11.191
- David Buxton/Clive Charters +48.373
- Keith Hoare/Diane Boughen +49.293
- Phillip Underwood/Mick Train +56.831
- Peter Abell/Matt Abell +1:25.802
- Andrew Kelly/Kelly Badrick +1 lap
Aus F2 Sidecar Championships – Race 1
- Mick Alton/Chrissie Clancy 8:47.524
- Richard Goodale/Scott Goodale +11.012
- Patrick Clancy/Steve Bonney +20.733
- John Clancy/Warren Grubb +33.368
- Shaun Judd/Ronald Spanknebel +1:22.525
- Trevor Love/Aimee Turner +1:32.190
Aus F1 Sidecar Championship – Race 2
- David Boughen/Robbie Shorter 11:26.540
- Howard Ford/Damian Hoare +9.518
- Daniel Keppell/Corey Turner +25.953
- Jeff Brown/Darren Sheldrick +26.233
- Keith Hoare/Diane Boughen +53.974
- David Buxton/Clive Charters +59.994
- Phillip Underwood/Mick Train +1:18.336
- Peter Abell/Matt Abell +1 lap
Aus F2 Sidecar Championships – Race 2
- Mick Alton/Chrissie Clancy 11:36.523
- Richard Goodale/Scott Goodale +17.863
- Patrick Clancy/Steve Bonney +18.115
- Matthew McKinnon/Shelby Turner +34.559
- John Clancy/Warren Grubb +35.401
- Simon Reynolds/Kathryn Warne +1:10.303
- Trevor Love/Aimee Turner +1 lap
- Shaun Judd/Ronald Spanknebel +1 lap
Aus F1 Sidecar Championship – Race 3
- David Boughen/Robbie Shorter 10:08.005
- Howard Ford/Damian Hoare +7.424
- Jeff Brown/Darren Sheldrick +14.244
- Daniel Keppell/Corey Turner +21.645
- Keith Hoare/Diane Boughen +56.645
- Andrew Kelly/Danyon Turner +1:19.406
- Peter Abell/Matt Abell +1:46.499
Aus F2 Sidecar Championships – Race 3
- Richard Goodale/Scott Goodale 10:27.032
- Patrick Clancy/Steve Bonney +0.300
- Matthew McKinnon/Shelby Turner +9.545
- John Clancy/Warren Grubb +25.231
- Simon Reynolds/Kathryn Warne +48.980
- Trevor Love/Aimee Turner +1:14.203
- Shaun Judd/Ronald Spanknebel +1 lap