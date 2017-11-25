Kiwi Simon Crafar joins MotoGP Commentary for 2018

500cc Grand Prix winner Simon Crafar will be taking on a new challenge for 2018, with the New Zealander ready to join the MotoGP World Feed commentary team and broadcast live and OnDemand to millions of motorcycle racing fans around the world.

Crafar, a premier class winner and pole position holder as well as ten-time WorldSBK podium finisher, will be a voice of expertise in the commentary box and down in pitlane – lending his technical knowledge and first-hand racing experience to MotoGP broadcasts across all 19 rounds of the Championship.

“I was surprised, honoured and excited to get the opportunity,” says the newest addition to the MotoGP commentary team. “I began my career as a racer, I will always be a rider and I love the sport. I’ve always believed that your only chance you have at being good at something is if you love it and you want to do it and you make yourself better. And this is an opportunity, like I always tell my kids, that you have to grab with both hands and make the most of. I know I have a lot to learn, but I have been working on camera with motorcycles and riding skills with Motovudu, so I think I’m part of the way there but this will be another level. “It’s an amazing team, with real passion for what they do and with such great people around me, we have all the ingredients to produce something special for the MotoGP fans.”

The new adventure starts next season for Crafar, who will join Steve Day and Matthew Birt as voices of the world’s fastest motorcycle racing Championship.