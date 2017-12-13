Spidi EvoRider Ladies Jacket – $699.95

The Evorider Leather Ladies jacket offers a combination of Grand Prix safety solutions with a design aimed at daily use. Featuring 1.2mm cowhide leather, flex Tenax inserts in the arms offer maximum freedom and mobility, with Forcetech armour in both the shoulders and elbows, it’s the ideal high performance option.

The EvoRider Ladies jacket is also ready for a level 1 or 2 Warrior back protector, and features the external Warrior shield system on the shoulders. A dynamic ventilation system and removable thermal liner help manage warmer temperatures, while an optional waterproof H2Out membrane is also available.

Other features include a perimetric zipper for matching leather pants, and clip stops for casual pants. The colour option is Black/White, in sizes 38 to 50, for $699.95 RRP. For more information see the www.Spidi.com.au website, or visit www.MotoNational.com.au.

