Spidi EvoRider Perforated Leather Wind Jacket

Sponsored Content

The Spidi EvoRider Wind Jacket is a perforated leather jacket for summer use, and is ideally suited to Australian conditions, with Foretech certified caps and external shields, featuring the brand’s Warrior technology on the shoulders, and removable Force-Tech elbow armour.

The high quality leather is processed in Italy and is high safety 1.1-1.3mm cowhide.

A jacket/pant connector system is also featured.

The Spidi EvoRider Wind Jacket is available for $650 RRP, in Black White Red and Black White Fluoro, in sizes 48-58.

See the www.spidi.com.au website for more information or visit www.MotoNational.com.au.

Spidi EvoRider Wind Jacket features