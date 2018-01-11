Spidi EvoRider Perforated Leather Wind Jacket
Sponsored Content
The Spidi EvoRider Wind Jacket is a perforated leather jacket for summer use, and is ideally suited to Australian conditions, with Foretech certified caps and external shields, featuring the brand’s Warrior technology on the shoulders, and removable Force-Tech elbow armour.
The high quality leather is processed in Italy and is high safety 1.1-1.3mm cowhide.
A jacket/pant connector system is also featured.
The Spidi EvoRider Wind Jacket is available for $650 RRP, in Black White Red and Black White Fluoro, in sizes 48-58.
See the www.spidi.com.au website for more information or visit www.MotoNational.com.au.
Spidi EvoRider Wind Jacket features
- Warrior shields applied on shoulders
- Removable Warrior Lite CE Protections En1621-1 liv.1 Shoulders
- Force-Tech En 1621-1: 2012 elbows can be removed
- Housing Warrior Chest liv.1 Z138
- Predisposition for front backrest CE liv. 1 Z53
- Predisposition for front backrest CE liv. 1 Z54
- Prefabricated housing CE Liv.2 Z147
- Housing for Thorax Warrior Chest Z157
- Predisposition for front backrest CE liv. 2 Z172
- Fixed lining
- Optional L30 man heat exchanger
- H2Out option optional X47 man
- Step In Clothing: Optional modular layer modular system
- Jacket / trousers system by Pants-clip
- Jacket / pant trousers with zipper
- Tenax elastic fabric in Nylon 6.6 high-strength elastic, maximum abrasion resistance
- Perforated skin
- Cowhide, 1.1 / 1.3 mm thick, high safety performance
- High quality leather processed in Italy
- Colours: Black White Red and Black White Fluor
- Sizes: 48-58
- Price: $650 RRP
- www.Spidi.com.au (link)