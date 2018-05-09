SHARE

2018 AMA SX Las Vegas | Image Gallery B

Images by Hoppenworld

Round seventeenm the finale of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Here is the second collection of fantastic images highlighting all of the action that took place….Enjoy.

Eli Tomac - Image by Hoppenworld
Eli Tomac - Image by Hoppenworld
Eli Tomac - Image by Hoppenworld
Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson
Jason Anderson
Blake Baggett
Blake Baggett
Blake Baggett
Husqvarna took the 450SX and 250SX East championships
Husqvarna took the 450SX and 250SX East championships
Husqvarna took the 450SX and 250SX East championships
Hayden Mellross
Hayden Mellross
Hayden Mellross
Zach Osborne
Zach Osborne
Zach Osborne
Reed and Tomac battling it out
Reed and Tomac battling it out
Reed and Tomac battling it out
McElrath in the 250SX lead at Las Vegas
McElrath in the 250SX lead at Las Vegas
McElrath in the 250SX lead at Las Vegas
Jason Anderson - Image by Hoppenworld
Jason Anderson - Image by Hoppenworld
Jason Anderson - Image by Hoppenworld
Adam Cianciarulo topped the 250SX Main Event
Adam Cianciarulo topped the 250SX Main Event
Adam Cianciarulo topped the 250SX Main Event

