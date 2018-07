Suzuka 8 Hour Test Times

#21 Yamaha Factory Racing Team 2m06.273s #11 Kawasaki Team Green 2m06.464 #33 Red Bull Honda 2m07.500 #12 Yoshimura Suzuki Motul 2m07.838 #25 Honda Suzuka Racing Team 2m07.924 #95 S-Pulse Dream Racing Suzuki 2m07.976 #7 YART Yamaha 2m08.005 #634 MuSashi RT Pro Honda 2m08.070 #090 au Teluru MotoUP Racing Suzuki 2m08.179 #71 Team Kagayama Suzuki 2m08.562 #19 KYB Moriwaki Honda 2m09.179 #5 FCC TSR Honda France 2m09.186 #22 Honda Asia Dream Racing 2m09.205 #94 GMT94 Yamaha 2m09.315 #136 BMW Financial Services 2m09.404

Following the three-day official test in Japan, a hierarchy is emerging for the Suzuka 8 Hours race on 29 July.

Yamaha Factory Racing Team, the winner of the past three editions, has consolidated its status as the favourite, but will likely face stiff competition from Kawasaki Team Green and Honda HRC.

The highlight of the 2018 Suzuka 8 Hours official tests has been the sterling performance of Yamaha Factory Racing Team’s Katsuyuki Nakasuga, Alex Lowes and Michael van der Mark.

All three YFRT pilots were extremely quick but it was Katsuyuki Nakasuga’s 2:06.273 lap leading the way. Quicker than current teammate Alex Lowes’s record for the fastest lap set in the race last year and on course to best former teammate Pol Espargaró’s 2015 lap record (2:06.000) recorded during the Top Ten qualifying shootout.

The second day of tests yesterday provided the most excitement, with the Japanese factory teams waging a war of nerves to clock the fastest lap time. Yamaha Factory Racing Team consolidated its position as leader.

The fastest counter-strike (2:06.838) came from Kawasaki Team Green’s Kazuma Watanabe, Leon Haslam and Jonathan Rea, ahead of Honda HRC (2:07.500).

Honda’s factory team will have to make do without Leon Camier. Following his crash during testing, a medical examination has revealed that the British rider has sustained back injuries. HRC will have to find a new teammate for Takumi Takahashi and Takaaki Nakagami.

Yoshimura Suzuki Motul Racing (Sylvain Guintoli, Takuya Tsuda and Bradley Ray) found themselves amongst the top quartet in the lead after posting a 2:07.838 best lap, ahead of Suzuka regulars Honda Suzuka Racing Team and S-Pulse Dream Racing (Suzuki).

YART Yamaha is leading the other FIM EWC full-season teams, and significantly upped their performance on the third day of tests. Broc Parkes, Marvin Fritz and Takuya Fujita set a 2:08.005 quickest lap today with the Australian at the controls.

World Endurance Championship leads F.C.C. TSR Honda France were also quicker today with a 2:09.186, ahead of GMT94 Yamaha (2:09.315) and Suzuki Endurance Racing Team (2:10.581).

Meanwhile, manufacturer Bridgestone dominated proceedings at the Suzuka tests. All nine teams on the top of the timesheets are using Bridgestone tyres. Team Kagayama was the quickest Dunlop-shod team with a 2:08.562, while KYB Moriwaki Motul Racing posted the fastest lap of the Pirelli-shod teams.

The 64 teams competing in the 41st Suzuka 8 Hours will be back on the track for free practice on Thursday 26 July.

