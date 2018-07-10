Suzuka 8 Hour Results

Suzuka 8 Hours History

While the 5.821km Suzuka circuit itself was opened in the September of 1962, the Suzuka 8 Hour first came about in 1978.

It quickly became the most important race for production based bikes in the world.

American duo Wes Cooley and Mike Baldwin won that inaugural duel on July 30, 1978, on a Yoshimura backed GS1000 Suzuki.

Australia planted its flag at Suzuka in 1979 when a Team Honda Australia squad consisting of Tony Hatton and Mick Cole rode a CB900 to victory.

New Zealand took their first top step on the rostrum the following year when Kiwi Graeme Crosby partnered with American Wes Cooley to win the race on a Yoshimura GS1000 Suzuki.

While the race was a Japanese affair largely contested between Nippon manufacturers, it was not untiul 1982 that Japanese riders themselves tasted the champagne. That year the race was reduced to six hours due to an incoming typhoon and standing atop the podium were Shigeo Iijima and Shinji Hagiwara.

Wayne Gardner won the first of his quartet of Suzuka 8 Hour victories in 1985 while sharing the riding duties on the RVF750 Honda with Masaki Tokuno.  Gardner went on to win again the next year, 1986, while partnered with Dominique Sarron.

1987 was the first time Yamaha took top honours and it came thanks to the talents of Kevin Magee, who became the fourth Australian to win a Suzuka 8 Hour. Magee won in partnership with German Martin Wimmer in 1987, the following year, 1988, the Horsham Hurricane’s victory was taken in conjunction with a then 28-year-old Wayne Rainey. The American also won his first 500cc GP race victory that year.

Wayne Gardner and Mick Doohan won in 1991 on an RVF750 Honda.

Daryl Beattie then shared the victory podium with Gardner in 1992 on the Oki Honda Racing Team RVF750.

New Zealand’s Aaron Slight then won three on the trot with a different partner each time. The first victory in 1993 coming on a Kawasaki with Scott Russell, followed by two wins on the RC45, the first with Doug Polen and the second with Tadayuki Okada.

1993 also signalled the change from F1 or TT style motorcycles as the premier category at the Suzuka 8 Hour to ‘Superbikes’.

Colin Edwards and Noriyuki Haga put Yamaha back on top in 1996 before Honda then went on a ten-year winning streak that stretched all the way from 1997 through to 2006.

SuzukaH Rossi Edwards
Valentino Rossi and Colin Edwards won the 2001 Suzuka 8 Hour

The first three of that decade long Honda winning streak were won on RC45s, the next four on VTR-SP twins, including Valentino Rossi’s 2001 victory with Colin Edwards on the Cabin Honda VTR-SP1, while the Fireblade took top honours in 2004/05/06.

SuzukaH Takeshi Tsujimura
2006 – Suzuka 8 Hour – Takeshi Tsujimura

Yukio Kagayama and Kousuke Akiyoshi broke Suzuki’s 24-year drought in 2007.

SuzukaH Kagayama
Yukio Kagayama – 2007 Suzuka 8 Hour

Carlos Checa and Ryuichi Kiyonari put the Fireblade back on top in 2008.

SuzukaH Checa Kiyonari
Carlos Checa and Ryuichi Kiyonari – Suzuka 8 Hour – 2008

2009 saw the introduction of three-rider teams and another all-Japanese victory for Yoshimura Suzuki.

2012 Suzuka 8 Hour
2012 Suzuka 8 Hour winners Kousuke Akiyoshi, Tadayuki Okada and Jonathan Rea

2010 saw Honda’s Fireblade kicked off another winning streak that carried right through to 2014.

2013 Suzuka 8 Hour
2013 Suzuka 8 Hour winners Takumi Takahashi, Michael Van der Mark and Leon Haslam

Winners for Honda in this period included Leon Haslam, Takumi Takahashi, Jonathan Rea, Takaaki Nakagami, Tadayuki Okada and Michael Van der Mark.

2015 marked a new era of domination by the Yamaha Factory Racing Team and the YZF-R1M.

Katsuyuki Nakasuga
Katsuyuki Nakasuga – Suzuka 8 Hour – 2015

Japanese hotshot Katsuyuki Nakasuga has been part of all those victories while Pol Espargaro (2015/16) helped him to two, as did Alex Lowes (2016/17), while Bradley Smith (2015) and Michael Van der Mark (2017) played their parts in Yamaha’s recent string of success also.

Katsuyuki Nakasuga and Pol Espargaro
Katsuyuki Nakasuga and Pol Espargaro – 2015 Suzuka 8 Hour

This year, 2018, Nakasuga is again partnered with Alex Lowes and Michael Van der Mark.

Katsuyuki Nakasuga, Alex Lowes and Michael Van der Mark
Katsuyuki Nakasuga, Alex Lowes and Michael Van der Mark victorious at the 2017 Suzuka 8 Hour

If the Yamaha trio win the race again in 2018, two of them, Nakasuga and Van der Mark, will both join a very exclusive club. Both riders already have three Suzuka 8 Hour victories to their name, Nakasuga with Yamaha over the past three events, while Van der Mark won two with Honda (2013-2014) while last year was his first with Yamaha.

Suzuka 8 Hour Most Successful Riders

Only Wayne Gardner (1985-1986-1991-1992), Ryuichi Kiyonari (2005-2008-2010-2011) and Shinichi Itoh (1997-1998-2006-2011) have taken four victories at the prestigious race.

The most successful rider at the Suzuka 8 Hour is Tohru Ukawa. The Japanese rider has five victories to his name (1997-1998-2000-2004-2005). All five were won on Honda machinery, two on the RC45, one on the VTR1000 and two more on Fireblades.

Suzuka Ukawa
2004 Suzuka 8 Hour – Tohru Ukawa
Suzuka 8 Hour Most Successful Manufacturers

Honda are the leading manufacturer with 27 wins. Next best is Yamaha with seven victories while Suzuki have five wins.

SuzukaH Kiyonari
Ryuichi Kiyonari – 2008 Suzuka 8 Hour

Kawasaki has only ever won the prestigious event once and that was some 25 years ago when Aaron Slight and Scott Russell piloted a ZXR750R to victory.

Suzuka 8 Hour Results

Roll of Honour

Winners from 1978 to present
YearWinnerMachineRiders
1978Yoshimura Racing GroupSuzuki GS1000united statesWes Cooley
united statesMike Baldwin
1979Team Honda AustraliaHonda CB900australiaTony Hatton
australiaMichael Cole
1980Yoshimura R&DSuzuki GS1000united statesWes Cooley
new zealandGraeme Crosby
1981Honda FranceHonda RS1000united statesMike Baldwin
united statesDavid Aldana
1982Blue Helmets MSCHonda CB900FjapanShigeo Iijima
japanShinji Hagiwara
1983Suzuki FranceSuzuki GS1000RfranceHerve Moineau
belgiumRichard Hubin
1984America HondaHonda RS750Runited statesFred Merkel
united statesMike Baldwin
1985Team HRCHonda RVF750australiaWayne Gardner
japanMasaki Tokuno
1986Team HRCHonda RVF750australiaWayne Gardner
franceDominique Sarron
1987Shiseido TECH21 RTYamaha YFZ750germanyMartin Wimmer
australiaKevin Magee
1988LUCKY STRIKE RobertsYamaha YFZ750australiaKevin Magee
united statesWayne Rainey
1989BEAMS Honda IkuzawaHonda RVF750franceDominique Sarron
franceAlex Vieira
1990Shiseido TECH21 RTYamaha YFZ750japanTadahiko Taira
united statesEddie Lawson
1991Team HRCHonda RVF750australiaWayne Gardner
australiaMick Doohan
1992OKI Honda RTHonda RVF750australiaWayne Gardner
australiaDaryl Beattie
1993ITOH HAM Racing KawasakiKawasaki ZXR-7united statesScott Russell
new zealand Aaron Slight
1994Team HRCHonda RVF/RC45united statesDoug Polen
new zealandAaron Slight
1995Team HRCHonda RVF/RC45new zealandAaron Slight
japanTadayuki Okada
1996Y.R.T.Yamaha YFZ750united statesColin Edwards
japanNoriyuki Haga
1997HORI-PRO Honda with HARTHonda RC45japanShinichi Itoh
japanTohru Ukawa
1998LUCKY STRIKE HondaHonda RVF/RC45japanShinichi Itoh
japan Tohru Ukawa
1999LUCKY STRIKE HondaHonda RVF/RC45japanTadayuki Okada
brazilAlex Barros
2000Team CABIN HondaHonda VTR1000SPjapanTohru Ukawa
japanDaijiro Kato
2001Team CABIN HondaHonda VTR1000SPitalyValentino Rossi
united statesColin Edwards
2002Team CABIN HondaHonda VTR1000SPjapanDaijiro Kato
united statesColin Edwards
2003Team Sakurai HondaHonda VTR1000SPjapanYukio Nukumi
japanManabu Kamada
2004Seven Stars Honda 7Honda CBR1000RRjapanTohru Ukawa
japanHitoyasu Izutsu
2005Seven Stars Honda 7Honda CBR1000RRjapanRyuichi Kiyonari
japanTohru Ukawa
2006F.C.C. TSR ZIP-FM RacingHonda CBR1000RRjapanTakeishi Tsujimura
japanShinichi Itoh
2007Yoshimura Suzuki, JOMO 34Suzuki GSX-R1000japanYukio Kagayama
japanKousuke Akiyoshi
2008Dream Honda Racing Team 11Honda CBR1000RRjapanRyuichi Kiyonari
spainCarlos Checa
2009 Onwards
YearTeamMachneRiders
2009Yoshimura Suzuki with JOMOSuzuki GSX-R1000japanD Sakai
japanK Tokudome
japan N Aoki
2010MuSASHi RT HARC-PRO.Honda CBR1000RRjapanR Kiyonari
japanT Nakagami
japanT Takahashi
2011F.C.C. TSR HondaHonda CBR1000RRjapanK Akiyoshi
japanS Itoh
japanR Kiyonari
2012F.C.C. TSR HondaHonda CBR1000RRunited kingdomJ Rea
japanK Akiyoshi
japanT Okada
2013MuSASHi RT HARC-PRO.Honda CBR1000RRjapanT Takahashi
united kingdomL Haslam
netherlandsM vd Mark
2014MuSASHi RT HARC-PRO.Honda CBR1000RRjapanT Takahashi
united kingdomL Haslam
netherlandsM vd Mark
2015Yamaha Factory RacingYamaha YZF-R1japanK Nakasuga
spainP Espargaro
united kingdomB Smith
2016Yamaha Factory RacingYamaha YZF-R1japanK Nakasuga
spainP Espargaro
united kingdomA Lowes
2017Yamaha Factory RacingYamaha YZF-R1japanK Nakasuga
united kingdomA Lowes
netherlandsM vd Mark
