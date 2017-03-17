Suzuki’s 6 Day Sale kicks off this weekend, offering fantastic deals across the range of Suzuki motorcycles and ATVs*

Regardless of what you ride, Suzuki has a deal for you. Starting with the GSX-S1000 street sports line-up available from participating dealers for just $15,490 ride away during the 6 day sale.

There’s never been a better time to join the adventure rider fraternity with special ride away prices on every model within the popular V-Strom range, starting from $9,990 ride away for both full-powered and learner-approved V-Strom 650 platforms.

New road riders can get started on the INAZUMA 250 learner approved street bike from $4,990 ride away.

Off road enthusiasts haven’t been forgotten either with an array of deals on offer including the DR-Z400E right up to the RM-Z450 multi-championship winner.

Aussie farmers can rejoice with an array of generous factory bonuses available the entire KingQuad ATV range, including power-steered KingQuad 500 and 750 variants.

“With fantastic deals on offer during our 6-Day sale, there has never been a better time to get behind the bars of a new Suzuki and discover why it is one of the hottest brands in the Australian market” said Suzuki Australia Marketing Manager, Lewis Croft.

For further information, interested customers should visit their local Suzuki dealer, who can be found through the dealer locator on www.suzukimotorcycles.com.au.

*6 Day Sale special offers available from participating Suzuki motorcycle dealers during the promotion period. Recommended ride away prices shown includes 12 months registration, 12 months compulsory third party insurance (CTP), a maximum dealer delivery charge and stamp duty. Suzuki Australia reserves the right to extend the promotion. While stocks last.