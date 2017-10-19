RM-Z Ride Day dates announced for November

Be one of the first to ride the 2018 RM-Z250 and RM-Z450

Moto customers across the country are in for a treat, with Suzuki announcing RM-Z race days for the new 2018 RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 models, with the tour visiting leading tracks in NSW, QLD, SA, WA and VIC.

Within the 2018 RM-Z range, the all-new from the ground up RM-Z450 features a lighter, more rigid aluminium chassis giving riders sharper handling, better feel and taking the bike’s already renowned cornering capabilities to the next level.

All-new Showa 49mm A-kit derived spring front and Balance Free Rear Cushion (BFRC) rear shock deliver improved responsiveness and terrain following, enhanced ability to absorb forces, better chassis stability, feedback and terrain feel, and improved comfort. The redesigned powerplant and new fuel-injection system punches out more low-end torque, a flatter overall torque curve, faster and yet more controllable throttle response, and more peak power.

The RM-Z250 continues to deliver a high level of performance for 2018 by incorporating a variety of features originally created for Suzuki’s factory race machines. The engine has been refined over the years to offer stellar mid-range power and torque is enhanced while maximum power is maintained. KYB PSF2 front forks and latest design rear shock provide smooth action with plenty of adjustment available to easily fine-tune to track conditions.

In addition, both the RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 feature Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) which gives riders a choice of three settings which can be quickly selected via a handlebar-mounted switch to get that perfect start.

Riders can also adjust the engine performance to suit varied track conditions. By plugging in either of two additional fuel-setting couplers, riders can opt for a richer-than-stock or leaner-than-stock fuel setting to make the most of any riding conditions. Included with the bikes, these couplers can be easily plugged in trackside.

Top-shelf Renthal aluminum Fatbars are fitted as standard equipment, offering more strength and less vibration than standard size aluminium handlebars. Finished in Suzuki yellow with new blue highlights inspired from the works race bikes, the fresh styling on the 2018 RM-Zs make them recognisable at a glance.

Aimed at experienced motocross riders only (from ages 16 and over) the RM-Z Ride Days offers customers the chance to bring their current bike along and compare back to back against the machine of their choice. Technical insight and a briefing will be provided by Suzuki at each event.

Available bikes include

2018 RM-Z450

2018 RM-Z250

2018 RM-Z Ride Days Dates & Venues

November 15th – Maitland Motorcycle Club, NSW

November 16th – Moreton District Motocross Club, QLD

November 21st – Gilman Motocross Track, SA

November 22nd – Wanneroo MX Club, WA

November 24th – Broadford Motorcycle Club, VIC

Notables

RM-Z Ride Days are aimed at experienced riders only, they do not cater for novices.

Riders must bring their own protective equipment and clothing.

Riders are allowed to bring their own bike (regardless of brand) to ride while they are waiting for their test ride session.

Riders must be 16 years and above. Anyone under 18 years must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Riders (if necessary parents/guardians) will be required to sign the track’s and Suzuki’s indemnity forms.

Riders must register via the booking form on suzukimotorcycles.com.au/ryi/rm-z

Confirmations and Final Instructions will be sent via email closer each event.

All tracks will be for the exclusive use of RM-Z Ride Days participants only.

The days are free of charge to those who have a current Motorcycling Australia racing or recreational license. A recreational day license can be purchased for $30 on the day for customers requiring one.

For further information on the 2018 Suzuki RM-Z Ride Days interested customers should visit their local Suzuki dealer, who can be found through the Dealer Locator on http://www.suzukimotorcycles.com.au/dealers