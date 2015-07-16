Up To $750 Bonus Value On DR-Z400E & DR650SE

Suzuki’s DR-Z400E and DR650SE are synonymous with words like bullet-proof, trusty and tough. The fact that these proven warriors continue to be a hit with Aussie riders year after year solidifies their legendary status.

For a limited time, Suzuki will provide up to $750 in bonus value on these Aussie outback legends by providing rugged and practicable enduro kits specific to each model and a generous $250* Factory Rebate.

DR-Z400E customers will be better equipped to brave the elements with the bonus enduro kit ($500 value) consisting of a Genuine Suzuki accessory alloy bash plate, radiator guards, muffler end cap and a set of Barkbuster Ego full protection handguards plus the $250 Factory Rebate.

The mandatories will be covered for DR650SE customers building their ultimate adventure machine with the bonus enduro kit ($450 value) consisting of a Genuine Suzuki accessory alloy bash plate, rear rack and a set of Barkbuster VPS handguards plus the $250 Factory Rebate.

For further information on Suzuki’s DR-Z400E and DR650SE, interested customers should visit their local Suzuki dealer, who can be found through the Dealer Locator on www.suzukimotorcycles.com.au.

*Factory Rebate value includes GST, applicable at point of sale. Offer available for a limited time from participating Suzuki dealers, while stocks last.