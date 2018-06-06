2019 DR-Z400E – $8,990 ride-away

Suzuki are celebrating 20,000 electric start DR-Z400 models sold in Australia since 2000, with the 2019 model pricing unchanged at $7,990 + ORC, or an MSRP of $8,990 Ride Away.

A living testament to Suzuki’s engineering team that a motorcycle relatively unchanged since its introduction eighteen years ago is still as popular with weekend warriors today.

Lewis Croft – Suzuki Australia National Marketing Manager

“The DR-Z400E really does sit in a class of its own and offers Australian off-road riders a capable, ultra-reliable machine without the large price tag and intensive maintenance schedules of competition enduro models. The remarkable sales figures prove that a large proportion of enduro and trail riders don’t necessarily want nor need the most technologically advanced bike on the market. The DR-Z400E is still a popular choice because it offers exceptional value for money.”

2019 Suzuki DR-Z400E Features

398cc single cylinder liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 4-valve, DOHC engine

Electric Start

Black anodised rims

Tooless air filter access

Large capacity 10L fuel tank

Long travel Showa 49mm fully adjustable front forks

Progressive linkage with fully adjustable Showa rear shock

250mm front disc brake with Nissin twin piston caliper

220mm rear disc brake with Nissin single piston caliper

Multi-function comprehensive digital instrumentation

12 months unlimited kilometre warranty

The MY19 DR-Z400E will also be applicable for the “Bonus $500 Enduro Kit” promotion consisting of Genuine Suzuki aluminium bash plate, radiator guards, barkbuster handguards and muffler end cap.

For further information on the Suzuki DR-Z400E interested customers should visit their local Suzuki dealer, who can be found through the Dealer Locator on www.suzukimotorcycles.com.au (link). Find the model page here (link).







