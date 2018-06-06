2019 DR-Z400E – $8,990 ride-away

Suzuki are celebrating 20,000 electric start DR-Z400 models sold in Australia since 2000, with the 2019 model pricing unchanged at $7,990 + ORC, or an MSRP of $8,990 Ride Away.

A living testament to Suzuki’s engineering team that a motorcycle relatively unchanged since its introduction eighteen years ago is still as popular with weekend warriors today.

Lewis Croft – Suzuki Australia National Marketing Manager

“The DR-Z400E really does sit in a class of its own and offers Australian off-road riders a capable, ultra-reliable machine without the large price tag and intensive maintenance schedules of competition enduro models. The remarkable sales figures prove that a large proportion of enduro and trail riders don’t necessarily want nor need the most technologically advanced bike on the market. The DR-Z400E is still a popular choice because it offers exceptional value for money.”

2019 Suzuki DR-Z400E Features

  • 398cc single cylinder liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 4-valve, DOHC engine
  • Electric Start
  • Black anodised rims
  • Tooless air filter access
  • Large capacity 10L fuel tank
  • Long travel Showa 49mm fully adjustable front forks
  • Progressive linkage with fully adjustable Showa rear shock
  • 250mm front disc brake with Nissin twin piston caliper
  • 220mm rear disc brake with Nissin single piston caliper
  • Multi-function comprehensive digital instrumentation
  • 12 months unlimited kilometre warranty
The MY19 DR-Z400E will also be applicable for the “Bonus $500 Enduro Kit” promotion consisting of Genuine Suzuki aluminium bash plate, radiator guards, barkbuster handguards and muffler end cap.

For further information on the Suzuki DR-Z400E interested customers should visit their local Suzuki dealer, who can be found through the Dealer Locator on www.suzukimotorcycles.com.au (link). Find the model page here (link).

