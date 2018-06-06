2019 DR-Z400E – $8,990 ride-away
Suzuki are celebrating 20,000 electric start DR-Z400 models sold in Australia since 2000, with the 2019 model pricing unchanged at $7,990 + ORC, or an MSRP of $8,990 Ride Away.
A living testament to Suzuki’s engineering team that a motorcycle relatively unchanged since its introduction eighteen years ago is still as popular with weekend warriors today.
Lewis Croft – Suzuki Australia National Marketing Manager
“The DR-Z400E really does sit in a class of its own and offers Australian off-road riders a capable, ultra-reliable machine without the large price tag and intensive maintenance schedules of competition enduro models. The remarkable sales figures prove that a large proportion of enduro and trail riders don’t necessarily want nor need the most technologically advanced bike on the market. The DR-Z400E is still a popular choice because it offers exceptional value for money.”
2019 Suzuki DR-Z400E Features
- 398cc single cylinder liquid-cooled, 4-stroke, 4-valve, DOHC engine
- Electric Start
- Black anodised rims
- Tooless air filter access
- Large capacity 10L fuel tank
- Long travel Showa 49mm fully adjustable front forks
- Progressive linkage with fully adjustable Showa rear shock
- 250mm front disc brake with Nissin twin piston caliper
- 220mm rear disc brake with Nissin single piston caliper
- Multi-function comprehensive digital instrumentation
- 12 months unlimited kilometre warranty
The MY19 DR-Z400E will also be applicable for the “Bonus $500 Enduro Kit” promotion consisting of Genuine Suzuki aluminium bash plate, radiator guards, barkbuster handguards and muffler end cap.
