Suzuki Finance Offer for 2017 RM-Zs

Suzuki is helping moto customers get the holeshot on the competition with an unbeatable 0%p.a* comparison rate Suzuki Finance offer on 2017 RM-Z motocross models.

This leading finance offer gives customers the opportunity for huge savings on their finance repayments.

You can find Todd Jarratt’s reviews of the 2017 RM-Z’s for MCNews.com.au here:

2017 Suzuki RM-Z250 Review | 2017 Suzuki RM-Z450 Review

The 2017 models are the hottest looking machines out thanks to the new black anodised triple clamps and Excel rims and killer mix of yellow and black styling.

Both models feature the advanced Suzuki Holeshot Assist Control (S-HAC) system which gives riders the edge over the competition for the perfect start.

Paired with the ultra-lightweight and easily tuneable air suspension, which brings factory level performance and adjustability to riders of all abilities.

Add in rugged, yet super responsive chassis’ to the mix and potent engines and it’s clear that the RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 continue to be winners.

For customers who already have their finances sorted, Suzuki is kicking in a cool $1,000^ Factory Bonus on all 2017 RM-Z250 and RM-Z450 purchased during the promotion period without the low-rate offer.

For further information on the Suzuki championship winning motocross range and the Suzuki Finance’s low rate and factory bonus offer, interested customers should visit their local accredited Suzuki Finance dealer, who can be found through the Dealer Locator on suzukimotorcycles.com.au

*The interest rate quoted is applicable for new applications for the ‘Low Rate Product’ from 1 January 2017 and is subject to change without notice. Comparison rate is 0.0% pa calculated on the basis of secured credit of $10,000 over a 3 year term.

WARNING: This comparison rate is true only for the examples given and may not include all fees and charges. Different terms, fees or other loan amounts might result in a different comparison rate.

Finance provided by Pepper Asset Finance Pty Ltd ACN 165 183 317, Australian Credit Licence 458899. All applications are subject to Pepper’s normal credit assessment and loan suitability criteria. Terms, conditions, fees and charges apply. Offer only available on RM-Z models. Applications must be approved before 31 March 2017 and vehicle must be delivered by 15 April 2017.

^Factory bonus redeemable at point of sale, from participating dealers.