Suzuki Motorcycle Road Show visiting Sydney, Melbourne, Perth

Suzuki have announced they’ll be taking their Suzuki Motorcycle Road Show (link) around Australia, with visits to Sydney, Melbourne and Perth offering a chance to see the latest motorcycles, in some cases for the first time in Australia.

If you would like to join Suzuki for this special viewing of the next generation of Suzuki motorcycles you sign up for VIP entry on the Suzuki Motorcycles website at suzukimotorcycles.com.au. You can check out the different events via the rolling banner on the home page. Just click Sydney, Melbourne or Perth to apply and for further details.

The event is free and customers at the Sydney event will be the first to see many of the new models before they go on release in late June. There is free motorcycle parking at the Sydney and Melbourne events.

The event will showcase the GSX-R1000 & GSX-R1000R Supersports, V-Strom 650 and V-Strom 1000 adventure touring range, GSX-S750 middleweight street fighter, GSX250R urban commuter, GSX-R125 small-bore race replica and the GSX-S125 lightweight naked.

Complete the registration form (link) to secure your place as a VIP guest and join the Suzuki Motorcycle Road Show from 5:00pm to 9:00pm.

Suzuki Motorcycle Road Show – Where and When