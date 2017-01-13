Suzuki official 2017 Tour Down Under partner

Suzuki Motorcycles Australia will once again be the official motorcycle partner of the 2017 Santos Tour Down Under event.

The event was first staged in 1999 with local rider Stuart O’Grady taking the win. The event has grown year on year to become the biggest cycling race in the southern hemisphere and the first race outside of Europe to be given UCI WorldTour status.

Held in Adelaide, from January 14 – 22 the world’s top cyclists will be back once again to stamp their authority on the new season. Travelling 879.1 kilometres over six-stages throughout metropolitan and regional South Australia.

Powering the commissaires will be a fleet of twelve Suzuki motorcycles consisting of the widely popular V-Strom 1000 and V-Strom 650 adventure tourers, the performance-packed GSX-S1000F, the all-new SV650 V-Twin fun machine and the ultimate in high performance motorcycles, the 1340cc Hayabusa.

Lewis Croft – Suzuki Motorcycles National Marketing Manager

“We’re privileged to be involved once again supporting the Tour Down Under event. The event is so much more than just a cycling race, it’s an annual festival that attracts over 795,000 spectators, televised worldwide and generates significant economic benefit for South Australia. To partner with one of the country’s premier cycling events is a natural fit for our brand with the need for reliable and comfortable motorcycles playing an important role in the smooth execution of such a large scale event.”

For further information on the Suzuki Motorcycle range, interested customers should visit their nearest Suzuki motorcycle dealer, or visit our website suzukimotorcycles.com.au.