2018 Suzuki SV650X

Suzuki has revealed a new member of the SV family at EICMA overnight with a retro themed café racer version of its popular SV650 dubbed the SV650X.

Stylish café racer slotted headlight cowl

Clip-on handlebars

New fuel tank shape and larger 14.5 litre capacity

Tuck roll seat

56.0kW / 75hp @ 8,500rpm with 64Nm torque @ 8,100rpm full-power version

35.0kW / 47hp @ 8,500rpm with 56.5Nm torque @ 4,000rpm learner version

Anti-lock brakes

Low RPM Assist system

Suzuki Easy Start one-touch starting system

Australian availability: Q2, 2017 –Final colours, specs and pricing TBC

Incorporating a number of enhancements over the standard SV650 ABS the “X” variant includes a host of changes to present a classic café racer style to the range.

The round multi-reflector headlight is equipped with a small headlight cowling.

Clip-on Handlebars encourage a sporty riding position.

The fuel tank’s emblem has been changed from the signature “S” mark to the SUZUKI logo. The design has a definite retro look. Additionally, the tank capacity has been increased from 13.8L to 14.5L.

The narrow and streamlined tuck roll seat adds some more retro style and feel. Soft cushioning helps reduce rider fatigue.

The 645cc 90° DOHC liquid-cooled V-twin engine has been designed to deliver strong torque in the low-to-mid rpm range and better fuel economy whilst still running smoothly up top to make this engine versatile for a wide range of riding conditions.

The V-twin engine produces a maximum output of 56.0kW / 75hp at 8,500rpm and 64Nm of torque at 8,100rpm. Maximum output of the Learner-Approved version will be restricted to 35kW / 47hp at 8,500rpm and 56.5Nm of torque at 4,000rpm to meet the Learner Approved Motorcycle Scheme (LAMS) requirements.

The smooth-revving V-Twin engine is tucked into a slim and lightweight trellis frame.

Large 290mm dual front disc brakes with ABS and 240mm rear brake disc provide the stopping performance. Compact and lightweight, the SV650X introduces state-of-the-art ABS technology manufactured by Nissin, thus making it possible to further reduce vehicle weight without sacrificing performance.

Low RPM Assist system helps the rider achieve a smoother take-off and makes low speed riding such as through city traffic or stop-start scenarios much easier.

The Suzuki Easy Start System engages the starter motor at a precisely timed preset interval to start the motorcycle with just a push of a button. ECM checks the status and disengages the starter motor immediately after starting.

The Suzuki SV650X is expected to arrive in Australia during the second quarter of 2018 in both full-powered and learner-approved versions. Final specifications and pricing will be confirmed closer to launch.

2018 Suzuki SV650X Technical Specifications