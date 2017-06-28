Suzuki’s 2018 DR-Z400SM now available with all new Solid Black colour

Suzuki’s highly popular super motard, the DR-Z400SM is now in the 2018 model, with an additional colour scheme available – Solid Black, featuring gold anodised EXCEL wheels.

While a street and learner legal bike for dirt bike enthusiasts on pavement roads, it’s not uncommon for DR-Z400SM riders to be seen blasting down gravel fire tracks or their favourite twisty mountain roads.

Powered by a 398cc liquid-cooled, four-stroke engine that provides strong low-rpm torque and crisp throttle response for any occasion, the DR-Z400SM is a popular option for a broad range of uses.

49mm Showa inverted front forks derived from the RM-Z motocross range makes for smooth suspension action, while compression damping force is 21-way adjustable and rebound damping force is 19-way adjustable.

A progressive linkage rear shock absorber features fully adjustable spring preload, with 20-way compression and 19-way rebound damping adjustability. The tapered aluminium-alloy swingarm ensures precise rear wheel control.

A massive 310mm floating type front disc brake is also featured, the same size used on the GSX-R1000, while a 240mm rear disc brake also contributes to serious stopping power. Top shelf Renthal tapered aluminium Fatbar handlebars, blue anodised Excel rims and front and rear axle sliders complete the package.

The 2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM is available now for a recommended retail ride away price of $9,990 and is backed by Suzuki’s 12-month, unlimited kilometre warranty.

For further information on the 2018 Suzuki DR-Z400SM, interested customers can visit their local Suzuki dealer, which can be found through the Dealer Locator on www.suzukimotorcycles.com.au.