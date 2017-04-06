Suzuki’s DR200S coming to Australia in 2017

Now ADR approved and road registerable Australia wide

Suzuki Australia has announced the imminent arrival of its entry level off-road model, the DR200S, now fully road registrable Australia wide for MY17.

The DR200S provides an ideal stepping stone for riders progressing from a mini bike to an entry level recreational trail bike, farmers looking for a reliable and proven registrable farm hand or new riders keen to explore what trail riding has to offer.

Powered by a 199cc single-cylinder air-cooled four-stroke engine, with just the right amount of torque and horsepower to power your ride, the DR200S offers efficient fuel economy of 44.9km/L.

The convenient push-button electric start consistently fires up the bike up with ease and ride comfort is enhanced by telescopic front fork suspension and a preload adjustable single rear shock absorber. The suspension set-up provides 205mm of wheel travel both front and rear.

A front disc brake and rear drum brake provide all the stopping power needed and reliable braking performance.

The bodywork is inspired by the championship-winning RM-Z series and the low seat height of 845mm ensures that even those shorter in stature will be able to swing a leg over the saddle.

The 2017 Suzuki DR200S will be available from dealerships this month (April, 2017), for a recommended retail price of $6,190 Ride Away in Champion Yellow No. 2 and Solid Black colour schemes. The DR200S is also backed by Suzuki’s 12-month, unlimited kilometre warranty.

For further information on the Suzuki DR200S, interested customers can visit their local Suzuki dealer, which can be found through the Dealer Locator you can access by clicking here.