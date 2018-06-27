Turn your passion into a career with TeamMoto

As motorcyclists we know there’s nothing better than a day out on the open road, or on the dirt. We love sharing the joy of riding with our friends and anyone who will listen. Let’s face it, you can never talk too much about bikes!

Have you ever thought about a career in the motorcycle industry where you get paid to play with bikes all day?

TeamMoto Motorcycles is Australia’s largest motorcycle and accessories retailer. In 2016 under the corporate umbrella of Motorcycle Holdings, the company listed on the Australian Stock Exchange – the first and only local motorcycle company to do this!

But don’t let their size fool you, Motorcycle Holdings is run by passionate motorcyclists just like you. From apprentice mechanics to the CEO Dave Ahmet, everyone in the company lives and breathes bikes.

A TeamMoto dealership is a packed full of staff all working towards the common goal of making motorcycling accessible to the community, making motorcycling dreams come true! At all dealerships throughout the group you will find passionate motorcyclists who have turned their hobby into their career.

TeamMoto have various positions available including: mechanical apprenticeships, motorcycle technicians, Service Managers, bike and accessories sales, Business Managers, Sales Managers and Dealer Principals.

Work with motorcycles every single day! Industry leading training is provided for employees choosing to complete a Certificate III in Automotive Sales, Parts Interpreting, or Motorcycle Mechanical Technology.

Career progression is unlimited with businesses located in Queensland, New South Wales, the Australian Capital Territory and Victoria.

Dealer Development Manager Brad Hardcastle is a great example of where a career at TeamMoto can take passionate motorcyclist.

“In 2011 I moved to Brisbane for working holiday expecting to be in the industry for 6 months. I was in sales at the smallest dealership TeamMoto had at the time,” Brad said.

“I worked my way through the ranks, did a sales manager traineeship, worked as a Sales Manager and was quickly promoted to a Dealer Principal within a year and a half of initially starting with the company. Now I’m employed at a group level, as the Victorian & NSW Dealer Development Manager.”

“The best thing about working in the motorcycle industry is working with fellow motorcyclists that share the same passion – and the fact it’s a REAL career!”

When asked if he has any advice for a motorcyclist who is keen to get involved in the motorcycle industry, Brad said “Just apply! Let us know about your passion, what you ride, and what skills you have that might be transferrable to the motorcycle industry. If an advertised role isn’t the perfect fit for you, there might be another pop up right around the corner!”

Brad is just one of the many success stories at TeamMoto.

Dealer Principal, Luke Buckley started as a delivery driver and is now managing one of Australia’s largest Honda dealerships.

Marketing Manager, Whitney Webb is the youngest member of the senior management team who started her career as a marketing assistant.

Group Service Manager, Rusty Lemon started as a yard hand and after completing his apprenticeship became a Service Manager before achieving his current role.

If you are interested in becoming a TeamMoto success story contact details are below.

Victoria and New South Wales

For positions in Victoria and New South Wales including Sales Manager, Finance & Insurance Managers and more Email or Call Brad Hardcastle: brad@mcholdings.com.au 0430 547 135

Queensland

For all positions in Queensland Email careers@teammoto.com.au or call Janice Hughes on 0451 442 938

Service Department

For opportunities throughout Australia within the Service Department including Service Manager, Technicians and Apprenticeships – Email or Call Rusty Lemon: rusty@mcholdings.com.au 0401 227 910