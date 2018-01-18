Jonas Folger Will Not Race in 2018

One week before the start of the first Official MotoGP test this year, Jonas Folger has decided not to race in the 2018 MotoGP season with the Monster Yamaha Tech3 team, as he doesn’t feel completely ready, physically and mentally, at the moment.

However, to be honest with himself and his Monster Yamaha Tech3 team, he made the hard decision to skip the 2018 racing season in order to finally be able to fully recover with less pressure.

Hervé Poncharal – Tech3 Yamaha Team Manager

“Last night I received a call from Bob Moore, Jonas Folger’s personal manager. I couldn’t believe what Bob was telling me on the phone, that Jonas Folger has decided not to race the 2018 MotoGP season, because he doesn’t feel 100 percent mentally and physically recovered. It is still very difficult for me to believe, that he’s not going to race with us in 2018, especially because he has been somebody I had lot of faith in and I was sure we would reach top level together this year. I completely respect his decision, although it’s hard to swallow. Yet, I will try to find a solution for a replacement rider, which is a very difficult mission, as all of the fast riders are already contracted. But as always in racing we need to be proactive, inventive and hopefully we can make someone very happy. We will keep all of you informed about the evolution of the situation.”

Jonas Folger