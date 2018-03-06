SHARE

KTM MotoGP to forces with Hervé Poncharal’s Tech3 in 2019

Satellite team to campaign two RC16s

In huge news for Austrian bike manufacturer KTM, the Factory Racing Team will join forces with Hervé Poncharal and the Tech3 team in 2019 to field a satellite team of two KTM RC16 on the grid.

KTM to join forces with Tech3 in 2019

Since re-joining the MotoGP World Championship in 2012 KTM has seen success. An initial foray for the inaugural Moto3 championship saw KTM become the most successful manufacturer in the class. This achievement fueled a year of development before joining the premier class in 2017.

At the same time a move was made into the intermediate championship and soon victories followed in Moto2, and with seven top ten finishes in MotoGP KTM enjoyed a fruitful rookie campaign in both classes.

KTM Motorsports will aim to further improve in all three categories during the upcoming season starting middle of March with the first round in Qatar.

KTM to join forces with Tech3 in 2019

Pit Beirer – KTM Motorsport Director

“We are very happy to join forces with Tech3 in MotoGP from 2019. The team has many years of experience and achieved a lot of great results in this championship. Their professional structure will make us even stronger. Having four KTM RC16 on the grid is also another big step for us, both for the development of our MotoGP bike and expanding KTM’s structure in the paddock. From the Red Bull Rookies Cup up to MotoGP there is a clear path to the top. We are looking forward to start a great cooperation and I’m thankful towards Hervé Poncharal for the future trust in KTM.”

MOTOGP

Johann Zarco tops #QatarTest by 1/4 of a second

Riders reflect on MotoGP #QatarTest | Images | Quotes

Moto GP Motorcycle News -
#QatarTest MotoGP Rider Quotes & Images Johann Zarco - P1 "That was a very good third...
Johann Zarco tops #QatarTest by 1/4 of a second

Zarco tops pre-season Test | Yamaha 1-2 | #QatarTest

Moto GP Motorcycle News -
Johann Zarco tops #QatarTest Cal Crutchlow top Honda in P5 Jack Miller P11 and looking for...
Jack Miller

#QatarTest Day Two MotoGP Rider Quotes and Images

Moto GP Motorcycle News -
#QatarTest Day Two Rider Quotes Andrea Iannone  - P1 “Here, since yesterday, the bike has given...
Andrea Iannone - #QatarTest 2018

Suzuki top second day of MotoGP #QatarTest at Losail

Moto GP Motorcycle News -
Suzuki 1st and 5th on second day of #QatarTest Andrea Iannone (Team Suzuki Ecstar) went...
Yamaha men a bit happier in Qatar than they had been in Thailand - #QatarTest 2018

MotoGP riders reflect on opening day of #QatarTest

Moto GP Motorcycle News -
MotoGP Rider Quotes & Images #QatarTest 2018 Day One Maverick Viñales - P1 "We had no confidence...
Load more

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here