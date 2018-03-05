Home Touring The Tenere 700 World Raid takes pride of place with the Tragic's. Motorcycle NewsYamahaTouring Tenere Tragic’s ‘Bay To The Bush’ ride Images | Part 1 2018 Tenere Tragics Bay to Bush images Part One By Motorcycle News - March 5, 2018 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet 2018 “Bay to the Bush” Tragic’s ride Images by iKapture The 2018 Bay to the Bush Tenere Tragic’s events backdrop.Hervey Bay The Jabberwockie loads up for Tragic week on the road.Space left for the official sticker for this year’s Tragic’s Run?Seven classic 1983 XT600ZL Teneres line up for the 2018 Run.Long haul from WA, this vanity plate is set for a work out.Teneres filled the car park at Hervey Bay.Everyone loves a show bag full of merchandise.The Tragic’s take over the Mantra HotelFactory’s 750 Super Tenere stands out from the crowd.Second in line? It’s a long line of Teneres this week.Route sheet notes lead the way.Battle scars already on the tank of this T83.End of the day glow … bring on the morning.2018 Tenere Tragic’s group photo.Whoa! Surprise arrival! Rod Faggotter and the Tenere 700 World Raid.Drool factor! The Tragic’s drop their bundle … Everybody loves Rod, and a Tenere 700 World RaidMakes him more lovable than ever Captain Tragic just couldn’t contain himself with this surprise arrival.The Tenere 700 World Raid takes pride of place with the Tragic's.Right then, lets get inside and eat … and ogle the Tenere 700 World Raid some more.First stop on the Tenere 700 World Raid … Hervey Bay marina.Next stage in the mighty Tenere evolutionFront and centre at the Tenere Tragic’s Welcome dinner. Prev 1of23 Next RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Japan / Asian Road Racing Anthony West dominates ARRC Round One World MX KTM riders dominate Patagonia MXGP seaon opener SX Jason Anderson extends AMA SX points lead | Video LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here FOLLOW US18,128FansLike6,094FollowersFollow3,353FollowersFollow5,372SubscribersSubscribe