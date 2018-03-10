Home Touring 83 Tenere 600 in its element. Motorcycle NewsYamahaTouring Tenere Tragic’s ‘Bay To The Bush’ ride Images | Part 3 2018 Tenere Tragics Bay to Bush images Part Three By Motorcycle News - March 10, 2018 SHARE Facebook Twitter tweet 2018 “Bay to the Bush” Tragic’s ride Part Three Images by iKapture The view from high above Hanging Rock near Nundle, NSW.Yamaha dealer Dave Readford ponders the route ahead.The Tragics gave the 2018 Run the big thumbs up.Another happy Tragic rumbles through the NSW countryside.Virgin Tragic Franz laps it all up on his classic 1983 Tenere.Yamaha dealer Matt Halpin takes aim on Merriwa on day four.Seven legendary XT600ZLs fronted for this year’s Run.Unobstructed view of Tenere Goodness.All roads lead to DubboWhat happens on the trail stays on the trail...Just thumping along, Tenere style.The fifth and final day saw blue skies finally break through.The long descent down Razorback Mountain on the final day was a highlight.83 Tenere 600 in its element.No shortage of gravel roads as the Tragics charged across central NSW.Historic Hill End was treated to a Tragics visit on the final day.Perfect gravel roads were so well received by the Tragics.This the way to Dubbo, mate?1200cc of Super Tenere touring goodness.Dubbo Zoo played host to the official Farewell Awards dinner.See you next year, Tragic, and we can do it all again.The finishers pose for their obligatory "end of tour" image.A few of the locals came to play with us at Western Plains ZooFrom everyone involved in the 2018 "bay to the bush" ride we'd like to thank these two for their continued support to the XTZ/Tenere marquee. Prev 1of24 Next PART ONE Tenere Tragic’s ‘Bay To The Bush’ ride Images | Part 1 Touring Motorcycle News - March 5, 2018 2018 "Bay to the Bush" Tragic's ride Images by iKapture RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Motorcycle News New Bridgestone Adventure Tyres | Battlax A41 Moto GP Remy Gardner wraps up pre-season testing SX AMA Supercross 2018 Rnd Nine | Atlanta Gallery C LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here FOLLOW US18,133FansLike6,098FollowersFollow3,354FollowersFollow5,377SubscribersSubscribe