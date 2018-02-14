Montesa Fura (Ferret) Scooter

This amazing design is one of two prototypes built in 1958 of the Montesa Fura (Ferret) scooter.

The idea behind the scooter came from Pedro Permanyer, co-founder of Montesa (with Francisco Bultó). He originally asked Bultó to design a basic scooter but then instructed another company engineer, Leoplodo Milá (who later designed the Impala & Cota 247) to take on the task. Central to his design was the highly economical use of stamped sheet steel, formed into a ‘U’ shape. In addition placing the seats on rails meant the riding position could be customised to a high degree. Indeed plans to fit a third seat or carry box were made. Power was supplied by the 8hp 150cc 2-stroke motor from the Brio 110.

The Fura made its debut at the Geneva Motor Show in 1958.

This machine is in a private collection in Spain and the second prototype is still owned by the Permanyer family.

IMAGE GALLERY