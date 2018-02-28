Throw Your Leg Over’s

South East Queensland & Northern New South Wales

If you’re looking to explore South East Queensland and Northern New South Wales on two wheels, then look no further than this extensive illustrated guide by Bridget and Alan, sharing their adventures and offering routes, recommendations and tips for the region in this 250 page guide.

The book features 21 rides across South East QLD and Northern NSW, split into six quick rides, nine day rides and six weekends away, ensuring there’s something for every rider, and an extensive set of journeys on offers, which have been collated over a five-year period. A further added benefit is providing each route in both directions, which they call ‘Start Your Engine’ and ‘Alternatively’.

Each route offers comprehensive directions, maps, and interesting facts for the areas covered, while being illustrated by amazing images as a taste of things to come. Plus the final section of the book includes listings of almost 800 local attractions across the 20 regions covered, with a great focus on supporting the local businesses, particularly those that are motorcyclist friend.

The book also includes access to GPX routes which can be used on Android and iOS devices with the BikeGPX app or any navigation program which accepts GPX files, to follow the specific routes mentioned.

‘Throw Your Leg Over’s | South East Queensland & Northern New South Wales’ is available for $29.95 AUD from the ThrowYourLegOver.com.au website (link), or from various stockists which you can find here (link). The book was also printed locally in Brisbane, by an Australian publishing company.