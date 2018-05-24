Tito Rabat crashes heavily during testing

After crashing heavily during the MotoGP tests at Catalunya on Wednesday, Reale Avintia Racing rider Tito Rabat spent a night in the University Hospital Quiron Dexeus in Barcelona, where MotoGP Medical Director Dr. Ángel Charte, MotoGP traumatologist Dr. Xavier Mir and internal specialist Dr. Jordi Robert took the best possible care of the 28-year-old.

On Thursday morning, Rabat received the all-clear to leave the hospital and set himself the goal to race at the upcoming round at Mugello next week, despite a left-arm injury.

In an ultrasound test, Rabat was diagnosed with a muscle rupture of three centimetres in length. Dr. Xavier Mir and his team decided that surgery was not necessary and just immobilised Rabat’s left arm. Tito will now return to his house at Valencia, where he will undergo sessions of cold therapy in order to speed up the recovery of the muscular tissue over the next days.

Rabat will return to Barcelona on Tuesday next week for another ultrasound check. The doctors are then going to decide if his participation at the Italian Grand Prix will be possible or not. Rabat wants to ride his Ducati at Mugello at all costs. Even though the final answer will only be given next week, everybody in the team is convinced that Rabat is going to reach his goal.

Tito Rabat

“I was released from hospital already. My treatment couldn’t have been better, at the circuit as well as at the Dexeus clinic, where Dr. Charte and Dr. Mir gave me the best care imaginable. Yesterday we thought it would be an almost impossible task to race at Mugello, because it looked as if I needed an operation. But this morning, we made some more checks and decided to simply leave the arm in a cast for a week. Next week, we will check on the injury again. This year has been good for us so far, we have been very competitive, and this is why we want to try everything possible to get back into shape and be able to ride at Mugello. I want to thank everybody for the tremendous help and support I received since this crash”.