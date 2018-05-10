Todd Waters back in MXGP this weekend

The 2018 Motocross World Championship enters one of the busiest parts of its season as the series heads to Latvia for the first of five rounds to take place in the upcoming six weekends.

Team HRC’s Tim Gajser and Calvin Vlaanderen will be joined by returning MXGP rider Todd Waters, who makes his debut aboard the Honda CRF450RW machine as he steps in for the injured Brian Bogers in the MXGP class.

Todd Waters is eager to get things started after the news of his return to the world stage: the 27-year-old has had some days to get to grips with the factory-spec version of Honda’s 450cc motocross machine, and will be looking forward to getting in the mix with some of the rivals he has raced against in the past.

Todd Waters

“I’ve been away from MXGP for a couple of years now, so I don’t know where I fit in. The guys have obviously been on the gas as they are six GPs in and they’re well into the routine, so I’m going to Latvia pretty open minded – not result-based – and just focus on myself to get what Todd Waters can get out of the race. I just want to be consistent and then build from there. I’ve got everything I need: a great team behind me and a great bike, so it’s all about keeping our head down and see where we’re at!”

After a trip of mixed emotions to Russia, Tim Gajser is ready for the new event knowing he has the speed to fight for strong results, following his delayed start to the season. Gajser is keen to right past wrongs at the Kegums track after last year’s nightmare weekend, where the 21-year-old Slovenian came away with a 14th place finish in race one (after being involved in another rider’s crash) and a DNF due a heavy tumble in the second moto.

Tim Gajser

“We don’t have very good memories of Latvia from last year, but we’ll try to go there and give our best and see what happens. Actually it’s not my favourite track on the calendar, as it’s sandy on top but quite hard underneath. Race starts will be very important! I’ve had one week ‘off’ in which I trained even harder than usual, so I’m ready to take on this weekend of racing!”

The Kegums motocross track is located 50km southeast of Latvia’s capital city Riga and on the eastern bank of the Daugava river. For the 2018 edition of the MXGP of Latvia, the track layout has been subject to modification, which means that all riders will have a new challenge to get ready for.