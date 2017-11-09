Tommy Edwards secures WorldSSP 300 ride with Benjan Kawasaki

16-year-old Tommy Edwards will contest the full World Supersport 300 Championship in 2018 with Benjan-Kawasaki.

Tommy Edwards

“I enjoyed the ride in the final round, the competition is very strong. I am excited that the Benjan – Kawasaki Racing team has given me the opportunity and I can’t wait for next season. Racing in Europe has always been a dream and I’m very lucky to get the chance so soon!”

Dutch youngster Walid Khan Soppe (18), will be his Benjan Kawasaki teammate for the 2018 World Supersport 300 season.

Edwards and Soppe will get the chance to ride the brand new Kawasaki Ninja 400 and this gives them – and the Benjan – Kawasaki squad – a lot of confidence for 2018.

Tom Edwards is the reigning ASBK Yamaha R3 Cup champion and ended the Australian Supersport 300 this year in an impressive second place.

Last year Edwards rode the Asia Talent Cup and he is not only fast on tarmac as his AMA Flat Track Youth Rider of the Year awards shows.

Edwards and Benjan – Kawasaki have already worked together for one race, as Tom did the last World Supersport 300 event of 2017 at Jerez only weeks ago.

Walid Khan Soppe is well-known in the racing world, scoring a number of impressive results in his early career and a second place in this year’s ADAC Northern Europe Cup Moto3 championship.

He also has three years of Red Bull Rookies Cup experience and raced in the Spanish CEV Moto3 and the German IDM Moto3. Walid is a determined rider who always gives everything he has and that fits perfectly with the Benjan – Kawasaki racing philosophy.

Walid Khan Soppe

“I’m looking forward to compete in a new championship, but it’s hard to say anything about it as everything is new for me. Even the bike! I’ve got a very good feeling with the team already and I’m really looking forward to this new and excited adventure.”

Team manager Rob Vennegoor

“We are delighted to work with Kawasaki for the third year in a row. Because of the Ninja 400 and our new riders, we hope we can score some good results in the World Supersport. Walid and Tom are motivated and very talented riders with a lot of experience although they are still very young and we’re very confident we’ll have a good year ahead.”