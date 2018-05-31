16-year old Tommy Edwards started out the 2018 World Supersport 300 season with great expectations on the back of successful pre-season tests with the Nutec – Benjan – Kawasaki Racing Team.

Edwards ran with the leading pack at both Aragon and Assen before crashing out from an almost certain podium at both events in the dying stages of each race.

Crushing blows for the youngster and his Dutch based team run by long-time supporter of Australian talent Rob Vennegoor.

In the interim Tommy has recently attended some classes with the Ron Haslam Racing School, where he impressed both Haslam senior and junior.

After scoring his first championship point at Donington last weekend Tommy is looking towards taking further steps up the championship ladder when World Supersport 300 visits Brno on the weekend of June 10. The fifth round of the eight-round WorldSSP 300 Championship.

There has been some measures taken by organisers to reduce the performance of the dominant Kawasaki machines with the rev limit on the Ninja 400 now pegged back to 10,000rpm. The team has responded by tuning the machines the best they can in the light of those recent further restrictions.

Nutec – Benjan – Kawasaki Racing also has a two-day test session coming up after the Brno round to work on the speed of their machines and riders ahead of Misano and Portimao. The eight-round series then concludes at Magny-Cours on the last weekend of September.