Tom Toparis gets WorldSSP300 call up

Goulburn youngster Tom Toparis is set to strut this stuff on the world stage again shortly when he lines up with the factory backed Motoport Kawasaki squad in the ranks of the World Supersport 300 Championship at Brno.

Toparis has competed as a wildcard entry in Moto3, Asian Road Racing 600cc Supersport and the World Supersport ranks before but this chance is perhaps his best yet on a truly competitive mount in a hard fought championship.

Despite having the backing of a great team, the fearless cut and thrust of the 300 World Supersport competition will be a heady challenge for Toparis, particularly at a track where he has so little experience.

Toparis’ Motoport Kawasaki teammate will be 22-year-old Scott Deroue. The young Dutchman was on the podium at the opening two rounds of the series.

Ana Carrasco (Kawasaki) has won the previous two rounds and leads the championship by 22-points over Luca Grinwald (KTM) while Deroue is currently third on 46-points.