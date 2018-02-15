Honda 1-2-3 at Jerez Moto3 Test

17-year-old Italian Tony Arbolino (Marinelli Snipers Team) shot to the top of Moto3 combined timesheets on Day 3, 0.132 ahead of compatriot veteran Enea Bastianini (Leopard Racing) by the end of play.

There was a further tenth and a half back to Jorge Martin (Del Conca Gresini Moto3), the fastest man on Days 1 and 2, as the three Honda riders locked out the top. Arbolino set his laptime on Wednesday afternoon; his key rivals on Tuesday.

Jorge Martin – P3

“Today was a less busy day because we did most of the work already. We therefore decided to get out on track for just one session – just to confirm the indications of the previous two days – and I must say that I’m leaving Jerez in a very happy mood. The synergy with the team and the bike is perfect and I can’t wait to get back on track.”

The fastest KTM was a superstar performance from rookie Dennis Foggia (Sky Racing Team VR46) in fourth, with the reigning FIM CEV Repsol Moto3 Junior World Champion showing his previous pace at Valencia – a venue he dominated at junior level – was far from a flash in the pan. Compatriot Niccolo Antonelli (SIC58 Squadra Corse) was another who impressed as he completed the top five, settling in at his new team.

Philipp Oettl (Südmetall Schedl GP Racing) was the next quickest KTM in P6, ahead of another man on Austrian machinery in the form of sophomore Marco Bezzecchi (PruestelGP), who had good pace once again – a consistent top runner during testing. Aron Canet (Estrella Galicia 0,0) was close behind, however, just 0.002 off the Italian ahead of him.

Nicolo Bulega (Sky Racing Team VR46) leapt up the timesheets on the final day to take ninth overall, as the Italian recovers from an injury sustained late last year. He was only 0.014 off Canet, with times incredibly tight in the mid-field. Fabio Di Giannantonio (Del Conca Gresini), also in close company, completed the top ten.

Fabio Di Giannantonio – P10

“It has been an excellent test. We improved with times and pace in each and every outing. We worked on corner entry, stability under braking and grip on fast corners and I must say we found some good settings for each area. We worked hard and kept our head down. We also tried the softer tyre in the final stages but I was already quite tired, but I can say we were really quick with the medium compound and that’s all it matters for now!”

Tatsuki Suzuki (SIC58 Squadra Corse) ended the three days P11 overall, ahead of Gabriel Rodrigo (RBA BOE Skull Rider Team), Andrea Migno (Angel Nieto Team Moto3) and Lorenzo Dalla Porta (Leopard Racing). Czech veteran Jakub Kornfeill (PruestelGP) completed the fastest fifteen, just ahead of Jaume Masia (Bester Capital Dubai).

Andrea Migno – P13

“We leave Jerez very happy with the work done and the feeling that we obtained over these three days, but we want more. In the end I did not set a very fast time, like the top riders did, but we know our potential, which is the important thing right now.”

Masia, who, like Bulega, is recovering from injury, likewise made a big step up on the final day. Fellow rookies Alonso Lopez (Estrella Galicia 0,0), Kazakhstani rider Makar Yurchenko (CIP – Green Power), and reigning Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup Champion Kazuki Masaki (RBA BOE Skull Rider) were P19, P20 and P25 respectively as they gear up for their first season in the World Championship.

Moto3 Test Times – Jerez – February 2018

Tony ARBOLINO – Honda 1m45.498 Enea BASTIANINI- Honda 1m45.630 Jorge MARTIN – Honda 1m45.785 Dennis FOGGIA – KTM 1m45.943 Niccolo ANTONELLI – Honda 1m46.072 Philipp OETTL – KTM 1m46.087 Marco BEZZECCHI – KTM 1m46.117 Aron CANET – Honda 1m46.119 Nicolo BULEGA – KTM 1m46.133 Fabio DI GIANNANTONIO – Honda 1m46.161 Tatsuki SUZUKI – Honda 1m46.236 Gabriel RODRIGO – KTM 1m46.238 Andrea MIGNO – KTM 1m46.263 Lorenzo DALLA PORTA – Honda 1m46.273 Jakub KORNFEIL – KTM 1m46.424 Jaume MASIA – KTM 1m46.431 Marcos RAMIREZ – KTM 1m46.443 Livio LOI – KTM 1m46.517 Alonso LOPEZ – Hnda 1m46.529 Makar YURCHENKO – KTM 1m46.700 Albert ARENAS – KTM 1m46.748 John McPHEE – KTM 1m46.853 Darryn BINDER – KTM 1m47.038 Kaito TOBA – Honda 1m47.135 Kazuki MASAKI – KTM 1m47.309 Nakarin ATIR ATPHUVAPAT – Honda 1m47.380

The next test for Moto2 and Moto3 sees them return to Jerez once more, with action underway from the 6th to 8th of March.