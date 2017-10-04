Triumph Bobber Black

Triumph’s Bobber has proved the fastest selling motorcycle in Triumph’s 115 year history, so it is no surprise that Triumph have unveiled a new take on the Bobber theme for 2018, the Bonneville Bobber Black.

Fat 16-inch front wheel (vs 19-inch on the Bobber)

Stout 47mm Showa cartridge forks (41mm on the Bobber)

Fully blacked out style

Twin disc Brembo front brakes

Full LED headlight with distinctive daytime running light

Single button cruise control as standard

Inspired by the original post-war Bobber movement of stripped back, hard tail motorcycles tuned to the extreme for maximum performance, the Bonneville Bobber has stunning handcrafted custom style and a thrilling hot rod ride.

With its 1200cc High Torque Bonneville engine with distinctive Bobber tune, it is selling out in dealerships all over the world. And because Triumph was there from the start with the most powerful and lightweight bikes around, the new Bonneville Bobber has absolute peerless authenticity.

It’s Black!

Black painted exhaust (silencers, headers and upper finned casting)

Black anodised brake pedal and footrests

Black anodised gear lever

Black plated gear linkage

Black anodised brake and clutch levers

Black painted handlebars, with black anodised risers and clamps

Black painted seat pan

Black powder coated engine covers, cam cover and sprocket cover

Black chrome plated headlight rim

Black painted wheel hubs

Oh but you can have two colours……?

Jet Black or Matt Jet Black

Carrying over all of the beautiful Bobber details, the Bobber Black boasts an authentic battery box with heritage-inspired cover and stainless steel strap, classic rear ‘drum brake’ inspired hub, rear mudguard loop, side-mounted ignition barrel, bar end mirrors and a premium branded locking fuel cap. Plus an exquisitely sculpted top yoke, carb-styled twin throttle bodies and gloss black bullet indicators.

Raising the bar in terms of specification, the Bonneville Bobber Black delivers characterful and class-defining riding dynamics.

Triumph’s highest specification brakes in the Bonneville line up with ABS as standard; the Bobber Black has category leading 310mm twin discs on the front with twin Brembo two-piston calipers and a single rear disc setup with single piston caliper.

The suspension also sees an upgrade from the Bobber spec with chunky 47mm Showa cartridge front forks, offering 90mm front wheel travel for improved feel and feedback. The new “fat” 16-inch front wheel, still with classic wire spokes, black rims, and the specially-developed Avon Cobra tyres, gives the Bobber Black its meaner and more muscular stance.

As well as the considerable specification upgrades, the Bobber Black retains the elegant engineering innovations now synonymous with the Bobber – like the beautiful and distinctive floating aluminium seat pan with cantilever support, the adjustable riding position, the elegant monoshock RSU with linkage, the distinctive ‘swing cage’ for that hard-tail look and the clean line hidden technology packaging.

Accessible for any size of rider, the Bobber Black has a low seat height of just 688mm providing excellent ergonomics and a confidence-inspiring low centre of gravity.

The front end of the Bobber Black is transformed with the new 5” full-LED headlight with unique LED daytime running light* pattern (DRL) and charming Triumph maker’s mark triangle branding integrated within the headlight cluster. Longer distance cruising is also easier on the Bobber Black, thanks to cruise control as standard, easily accessible as a single button elegantly moulded into the left-hand switch cube.

Complementing these upgrades are a suite of rider-focused technologies carried over from the Bobber and sensitively incorporated to ensure clean-line packaging – like the Road and Rain riding modes, both delivering full power, and the switchable traction control for maximum safety and rider control. On top of that is the torque assist clutch which reduces pulling effort at the lever to help prevent rider fatigue, the durable and power efficient all-LED lighting (rear light, indicators and number plate light), and a state of the art immobiliser with transponder incorporated into the premium Triumph badged key for maximum security.

Stylishly minimal and angle adjustable, the Bobber Black’s beautiful single clock has a machined dial face and multi-function display controlled by easily reachable fingertip controls.

As with all Triumphs in the Modern Classics range, the new Bonneville Bobber Black is liquid-cooled, reducing emissions and offering a high first major service interval of 16,000 kilometres. For added piece of mind, it also features the latest immobiliser with the transponder fitted into the premium Triumph badged key.

It goes too…

Featuring the critically acclaimed 1200cc High Torque parallel twin engine with charismatic 270° firing interval and a dedicated Bobber tune which delivers category-leading torque and power low down the rev range:

Peak torque of 106Nm @ 4,000rpm

Peak power of 77PS @ 6,100rpm

The Bobber Black also has a new black painted twin skin straight line exhaust with twin ‘slash cut’ sawn-off black peashooter silencers and a hidden cat box. A dual chamber air box with twin filter design helps to deliver that rich and raw exhaust note and hot rod feel.

Triumph Motorcycles Australia