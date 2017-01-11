Triumph reveal 2017 Street Triple line-up | 765cc

Triumph offer 2017 Street Triple in three variants with full RbW electronics package and new 765cc triple engine

In 2007 Triumph launched the game changing original Street Triple, light, fast, fun, agile and stylish. With its thrilling triple engine, aggressive looks and intuitive handling it set the benchmark, redefined the roadster market and went on to become a favourite for passionate Street Triple fans worldwide.

Today with the launch of the all-new 2017 Street Triple family Triumph have once again torn up the rule book, with three distinct all new options. A race bred new 765cc engine with three levels of power and torque, new state of the art technology, the highest ever level of suspension, brakes and tyres, aggressive new looks and class leading weight – the Street Triple family sets a whole new benchmark.

Three new models options are designed to suit every rider and style, introducing the all-new Street Triple S, Street Triple R and Street Triple RS, with each offering a unique level of power, performance, technology and suspension.

More power, performance and torque, and an even richer soundtrack is offered by the all-new 765cc engine derived from the celebrated Triumph Daytona. This includes three power choices, all with more power and torque than the previous generation.

The base Street Triple S with up to 6.6 per cent more power (113PS peak power at 11,250rpm), the up-spec Street Triple R with up to 11.3% more power (118PS peak power @ 12,000rpm) and the highest spec offering – the Street Triple RS with up to 16% more power, offering 123PS peak power at 11,700rpm.

Other new 2017 Street Triple 785 features include:

Lighter freer flowing exhaust, revised air box, gearbox and new slip and assist clutch

New ride-by-wire throttle with up to five riding modes

New full colour 5″ angle adjustable TFT instruments (R & RS)

New switchgear incorporating a 5 way joystick (R & RS)

Quickshifter and lap timer (RS)

All new gullwing rear swingarm for improved higher speed stability

Higher level specification of suspension, brakes and tyres

More of the Speed Triple’s ‘nose-down’ focussed attitude

New bodywork and sportier twin seat

Higher quality finish and detailing throughout with new premium colour schemes

Introducing the Street Triple S, Street Triple R and Street Triple RS, each with their own unique tailor made level of power, performance, technology and suspension and naturally all backed up by Triumph’s highly regarded capability, confidence and agile control.

The Street Triple S is built to deliver a thrilling, agile and addictive everyday ride. With its new street fighter looks, the highest level of finish ever, lighter than its predecessor with higher spec brakes, tyres, suspension and all-new gullwing swingarm.

The Street Triple R takes the performance, specification and finish to an even higher level, built to be the definitive street fighter with a specification and set up for focused road riding.

To make the new Street Triple even more accessible the Street Triple R is also available in a dedicated lower ride height version (Street Triple R LRH), with its own unique suspension and seating set-up.

The Street Triple RS represents the most explosive and adrenaline charged Street Triple ever, built to be at home on the track, and a weapon on the road.

2017 Street Triple 765 engine

Developed from the celebrated race bred ‘Daytona’ engine, the new 765cc Street Triple engine delivers a major step up in power and torque. With more than 80 new parts including new crank, pistons and Nikasil plated aluminium barrels and an increased bore and stroke. The result is a significant advance in performance, particularly low-down and in the mid-range.

Each of the new models come with their own unique engine set-up, ECU and tune, each tailored to deliver the character, power and performance best suited to the bike’s style of ride and rider.

The ‘S’ tune provides up to 6.6% more peak power than the previous generation with 113PS @ 11,250rpm and delivers a 7.3% increase in peak torque at 73Nm @ 9,100rpm.

The ‘R’ tune, with its own model-specific crank shaft, increases peak power by up to 11.3% over the previous ‘R’ model, delivering 118PS @ 12,000rpm, and delivers a 13% increase in peak torque at 77Nm @ 9,400rpm.

The ‘RS’ tune delivers the highest level of performance ever for a Street Triple, with a power increase of up to 16% over the previous model, delivering 123PS @ 11,700rpm and a peak torque increase of 13%, providing 77Nm @ 10,800rpm.

There are riding modes on all models to help the rider better harness the increased power and torque in every riding condition. A richer sound track, from a lighter, free flowing exhaust and revised airbox delivers an intoxicating and more distinctive induction howl.

Stronger than ever acceleration and slicker gear changes are achieved through a combination of revised gearbox geometry and shorter 1st and 2nd gear ratios. In addition, on the R and RS models, a new slip and assist clutch set up delivers lighter clutch action and reduced lever effort for more control and riding comfort.

2017 Street Triple 765 electronics

The new Street Triple line up represents a major evolution in state of the art rider technology for maximum control and safety.

Ride-by-wire offers a crisper, more precise and more accurate throttle response, with improved on/off throttle transition. It also enablies different throttle maps, which combined with the ABS and traction control settings give up to five riding modes.

Linked to the ride-by-wire system all models have new riding modes, which adjust throttle response, ABS and traction control settings:

Street Triple S featuring two riding modes: Road and Rain.

Street Triple R featuring four riding modes: Road, Rain, Sport and Rider Programmable.

Street Triple RS featuring five modes: Road, Rain, Sport, Rider Programmable and Track.

The Street Triple R and RS also feature all-new, angle adjustable 5in TFT colour instrumentation for riders to access the new on-board computer. There are three different screen display styles to choose from, pre-set to the riding modes and changeable easily on the move.

To ensure that the screen is readable in all weather and light conditions, each of the three styles can be selected with ‘High’ or ‘Low’ contrast.

The Street Triple RS comes with an additional set of three more screen display styles. The second set presenting a more dynamic display theme and includes a lap timer that is exclusive to the ‘RS’.

On the Street Triple S there is a fully revised LCD instrument pack, as featured on the latest generation Speed Triple. This allows the rider to select the riding modes, on the move or at a standstill, and access key information from the on-board computer, including odometer, fuel gauge, trip meter and journey distance.

For the ‘S’ model this delivers a speedometer, rev counter, riding mode symbol, gear position display, fuel gauge, odometer, trip meter and journey distance.

On the ‘R’ and ‘RS’ models the TFT display presents additional features including two trip displays, average and instantaneous fuel consumption, range to empty, riding mode selection, display style and contrast settings, service information, coolant temperature, warning symbol information and also for the ‘RS’ model only a lap timer.

To navigate the new instruments on the Street Triple R and RS there are all-new switch cubes with an intuitive five-way joystick control that have been ergonomically optimised to be easy to use.

The Street Triple S features the revised switch cubes set-up from the latest generation Speed Triple.

ABS is switchable on the Street Triple R and RS through the ‘rider programmable’ riding mode, which can be adjusted to suit (with road and track ABS settings) or can be turned off completely if desired.

On the Street Triple S traction control settings can be managed via the traction control instrument menu, by selecting ‘road’ or ‘rain’ riding modes, each with a dedicated level of traction control built in. On the Street Triple R and RS traction control is managed through the ‘rider programmable’ riding mode, by selecting the desired traction control setting either ‘road’, ‘rain’, ‘track’ or ‘off’.

The new Street Triple RS is also fitted with a quickshifter allowing for clutchless upshifts that are up to 2.5 times quicker than a skilled rider using a standard clutch upshift. This can be added as an accessory option on the Street Triple S and R.

The Street Triple R and RS featuring new distinctive LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL). These bring an eye catching new light profile that makes the bike more easy to see out on the road and a lower energy consumption for greater long term durability. The DRL is an amazing 28x brighter than the previous generation bulb sidelight.

The Street Triple S features new LED position light headlights, with the LED position light 4.6x brighter than the previous generation bulb sidelight.

Gear position indicator The Street Triple R and RS feature a useful gear position indicator, accessible through the 5″ full colour TFT instruments.

2017 Street Triple 765 chassis

Leaner and meaner than ever the new Street Triple models are lighter than the previous generation, holding their position as the lightest bikes in class. This weight reduction combined with the new higher power 765cc engine delivers an amazing power to weight ratio that is key to the game changing performance of the new ‘Streets’ delivering a truly explosive and agile ride.

An all-new gullwing rear swingarm has been specifically designed for the new Street Triple range, resulting in increased longitudinal torsional stiffness, combined with an engineered reduction in lateral stiffness.

This maximises stability at the higher speeds achieved by the new Street Triple, for greater rider confidence, with an optimised swingarm pivot position providing more natural resistance to compression of the rear suspension unit under hard acceleration. This brings a tighter corner exit capability and a more precise chassis behaviour, which can be felt on both road and track.

The Street Triple S comes with Showa upside-down 41mm separate function front forks with 110mm travel and a stepped preload-adjustable piggyback reservoir monoshock rear suspension unit. The S is also fitted with Nissin 2-piston sliding calipers on the front and a Brembo single piston sliding caliper on the back.

The Street Triple R comes with 41mm upside-down fully adjustable Showa separate function big piston front forks with 115mm travel for improved riding comfort without compromise and a Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock rear suspension unit. The R also has R has a Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial monobloc calipers that deliver greatly improved stopping power over the previous Street Triple R and a Brembo single piston sliding caliper on the back.

The Street Triple RS comes with the highest-specification Showa big piston 41mm front forks, adjustable for preload, rebound and compression damping. The rear suspension unit is a premium Öhlins STX40 piggyback reservoir monoshock. The RS also features range topping Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers on the front delivering class leading stopping power, with ratio and span adjustable lever and a Brembo single piston sliding caliper on the back.

The Street Triple S and R models are fitted with premium Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa tyres. The Street Triple RS comes with range topping Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP tyres.

2017 Street Triple 765 styling

The new line-up all feature a significant styling evolution to deliver more attitude and a sharper poise, inspired by the ‘nose-down’ focussed attitude of the latest generation Speed Triples.

More contemporary and aggressive lines have been created with all new bodywork, flyscreen, radiator, cowls and new integrated air intake. In addition, the seat has been redesigned and restyled to deliver a sharper, sportier separate twin seat set-up without sacrificing rider or passenger comfort.

There is also a higher level of finish across the entire motorcycle with many high quality details, including individual colour coded rear sub-frames for each model, re-designed rider heel guards and forged pillion footrest hangers.

The Street Triple RS delivers an even higher level of finish with colour coded belly pan, colour coded pillion seat cowl with interchangeable pillion seat and lower chain guard.

Premium colour options include: Street Triple S in Diablo Red or Phantom Black (Metallic); the Street Triple R in Jet Black (Gloss), Matt Aluminium Silver or Crystal White; and the Street Triple RS in Matt Silver Ice or Phantom Black (Metallic).

2017 Street Triple 765 accessories

With over 60 accessories available, selectable via Triumph’s online configurator, riders can take their Street Triple to an even higher level of specification and capability with accessories including Arrow exhausts*, colour coded seat cowl and swing arm protector kit. *Availability of Arrow silencers is governed by local market legislation – please check with your Triumph market representative for availability.

2017 Street Triple Specifications

S/R/RS as noted

POWER – S: 111 BHP (83kW) @ 11,250rpm; R: 116 BHP (87kW) @ 12,000rpm; RS: 121 BHP (90kW) @ 11,700rpm

TORQUE – S: 73 Nm @ 9,100rpm; R: 77 Nm @ 9,400rpm; RS: 77 Nm @ 10,800rpm

ENGINE – Liquid-cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, in-line 3-cylinder, 765cc, 78 x 53.4mm bore x stroke, 12.65:1 compression ratio

FUEL SYSTEM – Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with SAI. Electronic throttle control

EXHAUST – Stainless steel 3 into 1 exhaust system low single sided stainless steel silencer

CLUTCH – Wet, multi-plate clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip and assist clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip and assist clutch

GEARBOX – Six-Speed

FINAL DRIVE – O-ring chain

FRAME Front – Aluminium beam twin spar. Rear – 2 piece high pressure die cast

SWINGARM – Twin-sided, cast aluminium alloy

FRONT SUSPENSION – S: Showa 41mm upside down separate function forks (SFF), 110mm front wheel travel;

R: Showa 41mm upside down separate function big piston forks (SF-BPF), 115mm front wheel travel. Adjustable compression damping, rebound damping and preload.

RS: Showa 41mm upside down big piston forks (BPF), 115mm front wheel travel. Adjustable compression damping, rebound damping and preload.

R: Showa 41mm upside down separate function big piston forks (SF-BPF), 115mm front wheel travel. Adjustable compression damping, rebound damping and preload. RS: Showa 41mm upside down big piston forks (BPF), 115mm front wheel travel. Adjustable compression damping, rebound damping and preload. REAR SUSPENSION – S: Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock, 124 mm rear wheel travel. Stepped preload adjuster;

R: Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock, 134 mm rear wheel travel. Adjustable spring preload (lock-rings), compression damping and rebound damping;

RS: Öhlins STX40 piggyback reservoir monoshock, 131 mm rear wheel travel. Adjustable spring preload (lock-rings), compression damping and rebound damping.

R: Showa piggyback reservoir monoshock, 134 mm rear wheel travel. Adjustable spring preload (lock-rings), compression damping and rebound damping; RS: Öhlins STX40 piggyback reservoir monoshock, 131 mm rear wheel travel. Adjustable spring preload (lock-rings), compression damping and rebound damping. FRONT BRAKE – S: Nissin 2-piston sliding calipers Twin 310 mm floating discs;

R: Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial monobloc calipers Twin 310 mm floating discs;

RS: Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, Twin 310 mm floating discs

R: Brembo M4.32 4-piston radial monobloc calipers Twin 310 mm floating discs; RS: Brembo M50 4-piston radial monobloc calipers, Twin 310 mm floating discs FRONT TYRE – S/R: 120/70 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa;

RS: 120/70 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP

RS: 120/70 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP FRONT WHEEL – 3.5″ x 17″ cast

REAR BRAKE – Single 220 mm fixed disc, Brembo single piston sliding caliper

REAR TYRE – S/R: 180/55 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa;

RS: 180/55 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP

RS: 180/55 ZR17 Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa SP REAR WHEEL – 5.5″ x 17″ cast

SEAT HEIGHT – S: 810mm; R/RS: 825mm

HEIGHT (WITHOUT MIRRORS) – S: 1060mm; R/RS: 1085mm

RAKE – S: 24.8 degrees; R/RS: 23.9 degrees

TRAIL – S: 104.3mm; R/RS: 100mm

LENGTH – 2065mm

WHEELBASE – 1410mm

DRY WEIGHT – 166 KG

FUEL TANK CAPACITY – 17.4 LITRES

Standard Equipment (S, R, RS models)

Ride-by-wire throttle

ABS

Switchable traction control

All-new ‘gullwing’ swingarm

Rain and Road riding modes

LED position light bulb headlights

Updated LCD instrument pack

All-new bodywork including new flyscreen with integrated air intake, and new inner and outer radiator cowls

Sporty twin-seat design

Painted rear bodywork

New black powder coated main frame, subframe and swingarm

R/RS Additional Features:

Switchable ABS

Slip and assist clutch

5″ full-colour TFT instrument pack

Additional Sport and Rider programmable riding modes (Rain, Road, Sport and Rider)

High-spec onboard computer

New switch cubes with 5-way joystick control

DRL headlights

Self-cancelling indicators

Sporty body-coloured flyscreen with integrated air intake

Premium seat stitching and vinyls

Red rear subframe, wheel pinstripes and detailing

RS-only Additional Features:

Quickshifter

Additional Track riding mode (Rain, Road, Sport, Track and Rider)

Lap timer

Matt silver painted aluminium rear subframe and detailing

Silver/grey seat stitching

Body-coloured pillion seat cowl (pillion seat also supplied)

Body-coloured bellypan

Lower chain guard

Unique paint schemes

