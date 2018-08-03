Troy Bayliss most popular in Panigale V4S auction

We all know what a legend Troy Bayliss is, I reflected a little on it myself here in an editorial about his return to racing here at home, but this week his star status has again been underlined by the fact that out of the 13 Ducati Panigale V4S machines that were raced at the recent World Ducati Week ‘Race of Champions’, the machine ridden by Bayliss sold for twice as much as any of the others.

The machine ridden by Bayliss went for €120,000, that’s nearly $190,000 Aussie pesos…

WorldDucatiWeek ROC Troy Bayliss Panigale VS
The machine ridden by Bayliss went for €120,000

Right from the start there was huge interest in Troy Bayliss’ bike, which generated a serious bidding war towards that record-breaking figure.

Dovizioso, Melandri, Lorenzo, Pirro (Race of Champions winner) and Petrucci’s bikes were also in great demand, going for between 40,000 and 62,400 euro, with the bikes ridden by Miller, Davies, Rabat, Forés, Abraham, Rinaldi, and Siméon following in their wake.

WorldDucatiWeek ROC Troy Bayliss Panigale VS
Troy Bayliss at World Ducati Week

TB will forever be Ducati royalty, but this clearly underlines his popularity and confirms his status as Ducati’s #1 son and perennial favourite with the fans.

WorldDucatiWeek ROC Troy Bayliss Panigale VS Domenicali
Troy Bayliss with Ducati CEO Claudio Domenicali at World Ducati Week

All the bikes featured exclusive livery and graphics dedicated to their individual riders, with colour schemes drawing their inspiration from the bikes used in MotoGP or SBK races.

On each steering yoke, a badge showed the rider’s name and race number. Each rider’s indelible autograph ws on the tank, plus a certificate of authenticity signed by Claudio Domenicali, CEO Ducati, and the rider himself.

WorldDucatiWeek ROC Troy Bayliss Panigale VS
Ducati Panigale V4S – World Ducati Week Race of Champions – Troy Bayliss

To top things off, each bike comes with a series of special components used during the Race of Champions and a complete set of original parts, exhausts included, required for legal road use.

The auction generated a total of 7,084 bids from all over the world, with some 1,516 people battling it out to option the thirteen bikes.

WDW Race of Champions bikes UC High
The Ducati Panigale V4 S for the Race of Champions

Troy definitely dominated the auction battle but in the race itself he had run off the circuit while running around seventh.

World Ducati Week Race Of Champions Pirro Fores Rinaldi
World Ducati Week 2018 “Race of Champions”
WDW 2018 Panigale V4 S Race of Champions Results
  1. Pirro Michele ITA Ducati Panigale V4 – 1’38.030
  2. Ra bat Esteve ESP Ducali Panigale V4 +2.388s – 1’38.171
  3. Forés Javier ESP Ducali Panigale V4 +3.070s – 1’36.610
  4. Miller Jack AUS Ducati Panìgale V4 +5.838s – 1’39.304
  5. Melandri Marco ITA Ducali Pamgale V4 +6.144s – 1’39.264
  6. Rinaldi Michael ITA Ducali Panigale V4 +6.698 – 1’39.168
  7. Dovizioso Andrea ITA Ducali Panigale V4 +7.788s – 1’39.149
  8. Simeon Xavier BEL Ducali Panigale V4 +9.706s – 1’39.860
  9. Petrucci Danilo ITA Ducall Panigate V4 +12.324s – 1’39.877
  10. Lorenzo Jorge ESP Ducat• Panigale V4 +14.413s – 1’40.252
  11. Abrham Karel CZE Ducali Panìgale V4 +15.708s – 1’40.750
  12. Bayliss Troy AUS Ducali Panigale V4 +37.059s – 1’39.662
World Ducati Week Race Of Champions Flyover
World Ducati Week 2018 “Race of Champions”

WDW Panigale VS Davies UC High

Race of Champions V4 Panigale machines to be auctioned

Frank Guernier
Guest
Frank Guernier

Troy. What a legend.
I loved the Gp ride and win he did at the island as a wildcard for Ducati after they dumped him.
He demonstrated how to really ride those machines
Legend for ever.

2 hours ago
Brian Battle
Guest
Brian Battle

Whenever I am feeling down,and as a veteran, that is quite often these days watching a video of my hero Troy always gives me a lift. A true and complete champion.

2 hours ago
Ryan
Guest
Ryan

You’re thinking of Milandri

1 hour ago
Trevor Hedge
Admin
Trevor Hedge

Don’t think he is Ryan. Troy rode the final round of the 2006 MotoGP season at Valencia, his first time on the bike that season as he was riding WorldSBK, but TB rode that MotoGP finale and won the only race he contested that season.

29 minutes ago