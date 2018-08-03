Troy Bayliss most popular in Panigale V4S auction

We all know what a legend Troy Bayliss is, I reflected a little on it myself here in an editorial about his return to racing here at home, but this week his star status has again been underlined by the fact that out of the 13 Ducati Panigale V4S machines that were raced at the recent World Ducati Week ‘Race of Champions’, the machine ridden by Bayliss sold for twice as much as any of the others.

The machine ridden by Bayliss went for €120,000, that’s nearly $190,000 Aussie pesos…

Right from the start there was huge interest in Troy Bayliss’ bike, which generated a serious bidding war towards that record-breaking figure.

Dovizioso, Melandri, Lorenzo, Pirro (Race of Champions winner) and Petrucci’s bikes were also in great demand, going for between 40,000 and 62,400 euro, with the bikes ridden by Miller, Davies, Rabat, Forés, Abraham, Rinaldi, and Siméon following in their wake.

TB will forever be Ducati royalty, but this clearly underlines his popularity and confirms his status as Ducati’s #1 son and perennial favourite with the fans.

All the bikes featured exclusive livery and graphics dedicated to their individual riders, with colour schemes drawing their inspiration from the bikes used in MotoGP or SBK races.

On each steering yoke, a badge showed the rider’s name and race number. Each rider’s indelible autograph ws on the tank, plus a certificate of authenticity signed by Claudio Domenicali, CEO Ducati, and the rider himself.

To top things off, each bike comes with a series of special components used during the Race of Champions and a complete set of original parts, exhausts included, required for legal road use.

The auction generated a total of 7,084 bids from all over the world, with some 1,516 people battling it out to option the thirteen bikes.

Troy definitely dominated the auction battle but in the race itself he had run off the circuit while running around seventh.

WDW 2018 Panigale V4 S Race of Champions Results