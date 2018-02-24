Troy Bayliss – P2

“So happy to get a race under my belt, it felt like we did two races with that split race, and under very dodgy conditions, you have really got to use you head a little, still very tough and stressful conditions, the second part was mostly dry, so the whole race I felt comfortable.

“After the first part I thought okay, well, I knew I was okay yesterday, and when they stopped after the first part I thought, well I am definitely a contender now, so just go about yourself and do what you used to do and you should be okay, it proved pretty much right.”

When you hit the lead what did you think?

“Basically, when I hit the lead that lap we had some spitting rain down in Southern Loop for two laps, Josh took it a bit easier then, he was real cautious, while I stayed at the speed we were doing.

“So then I hit the front, and I thought geez, now I am out the front I better be careful as we have some light rain, so I did one more lap took it easy, and there was no more on my visor for the next lap, so then I was going harder again, then it became a little bit of a dogfight, both of the guys I was riding with (Troy Herfoss and Josh Waters), have been Australian Champions before, they are both pretty switched on and prety good to ride with, even though it looked pretty wild, I guess, we were pretty good to each other.”

First time road racing against Troy Herfoss?

“We came in and were just laughing at each other, it felt as though we were racing dirt track at the Troy Bayliss Classic, we were all over one another in the race, we had a good laugh.”

That last lap…..?

“I messed it up, in the lead out of turn four, I got some shakes out of Honda, I ran wide and my whole lap fell apart from there. I thought I might have one more chance but I didn’t get it right through the Hayshed, and didn’t get enough drive on to turn 11, was thinking Josh might even get past me on the line but it didn’t happen.”

Intense or fun?

“Both. Intense fun (laughs).”

Troy Herfoss – P1

How was it being out there with one of your heroes?

“I had to take him off my hero list once I knew I was going to be racing against him! (grins) I am just glad I got that, ‘I’m racing with Troy Bayliss race’ out of the way early.

“Josh had done a great job out front, he had to ride at the front, it is always hard to push the limits when it is drizzling rain.

“After that World Superbike race mate, I have never been so embarrassed in my life, it just feels so good to put the Penrite Honda on the top step of the podium.

“Deon Coote has taken over the team this year, to be honest, if it wasn’t for bad luck we wouldn’t have had any at the moment.

“I said this morning, we could have a thousand failures and one win makes up for everything. I can’t even remember the failures now.

“It has been hard work, the guys stayed up every night, it had just been a credit to them.

“Hey it is the first face of the year and we have won it, and yeah there were some trying conditions, but we are going to take every one we can get.

“Thanks to our sponsors and congratulations to the other competitors.”

2018 ASBK – Round One – Phillip Island – Race One Results