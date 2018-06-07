TT 2018

Supersport Race Two Results / Report

Dean Harrison (Silicone Engineering Kawasaki) took his first win of TT week 2018 with an 18.6-second victory over Peter Hickman in the second Monster Energy Supersport at today’s Isle of Man TT Races. The Bradford rider broke the race record by 8.749s in the process.

Harrison led from the start and continued to pull away from Michael Dunlop with the latter picking up a thirty-second penalty for exceeding the pit lane speed limit by a fraction at his pit stop.

Dunlop’s penalty gave Harrison the breathing space he needed and he followed up his 2014 Lightweight victory with a second TT win as Hickman (Trooper Triumph by Smiths Racing) and Hillier (Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki) joined him on the rostrum.

Josh Brookes again took sixth place in this second of TT week’s Supersport bouts.

Supersport TT Race Two Report

As he has done for most of this week, Harrison led through Glen Helen on the opening lap – his lead over Dunlop 1.8s but Hillier was certainly in touch, only 0.4s behind Dunlop. Hickman was a further 1.8s back with Conor Cummins and Gary Johnson holding on to fifth and sixth.

By Ramsey Hairpin, Harrison had increased his lead over Dunlop to 2.7s and whilst Hillier was still in third, he was now 4.3s adrift of Dunlop. Hickman had closed to within 0.1s of Hillier as Cummins and Johnson held station.

An opening lap of 128.188mph gave Harrison a 3.6s lead over Dunlop and Hickman had now moved to third albeit by the tiny margin of 0.197s. Cummins was still in fifth but team-mate Lee Johnston had moved up to sixth with Josh Brookes in seventh thus relegating Johnson to eighth. Derek McGee was again going great guns in ninth with James Cowton tenth.

As they swept through Glen Helen on the second lap, Harrison’s advantage had stretched to 4.5s over Dunlop and Hickman had edged away from Hillier too, the gap between the riders now one second. The two Padgetts Honda’s of Cummins and Johnston continued to occupy fifth and sixth.

Harrison continued to pull away from Dunlop through lap two and with a lap speed of 129.099mph, just outside Dunlop’s lap record from Monday’s race, he’d extended his lead to 8.3s as he came into the pits. The battle for third was still raging though with Hickman still only two seconds ahead of Hillier, who was now leading on the road having overtaken Cummins who was now enjoying a healthy 20s advantage over Johnston. Brookes, Johnson, McGee and Cowton was now the order for seventh to tenth.

Dunlop changed his rear tyre but there was drama as he was given a 30-second penalty for fractionally exceeding the speed limit in pit lane at 60.2km/h. That meant Harrison’s lead had shot up to 18.3s over Hickman as he rounded Glen Helen for the third time. Hillier was still well in touch, the deficit now 1.4s with Cummins up to fourth as Dunlop slipped back to fifth.

Through Ramsey, Harrison was continuing to pull away over Hickman and he was doing the same over Hillier. Dunlop was closing in on Cummins though and Brookes had now moved up to sixth.

Going into the fourth and final lap, Harrison had a comfortable lead of 19.5s over Hickman who was now looking more secure in second, Hillier now 7.9s in arrears and Cummins had edged away from Dunlop also.

There was little change in the running order and Harrison, who was now leading on the road, duly crossed the line for his second TT win with Hickman and Hillier back on the podium once more in second and third.

Peter Hickman – P3

“I am really happy with second place. I said before the start of the race that I knew Dean (Harrison) and Michael (Dunlop) were proper fast on these little 600s and I have always said this is not my strongest class but you know what, the Trooper Triumph by Smiths Racing went really well and I did say she was a bit of a beast in practice week but she has come good in both races for me this week so what more could I ask for. It was a little bit windy but we have been blessed with such good weather through the last two weeks so I can’t complain about a bit of wind. I didn’t bother to put a new tyre in when I came in for the pit stop as I had opted for a harder tyre. Even if I had run with a softer tyre I don’t think the result would have been any different for me as Dean and Michael are just too fast on the 600. I am so happy to get another podium not just for myself but all my sponsors and the team. Every race we have finished so far over the last year has been on the podium so fingers crossed we can keep that record up.”

Cummins, Dunlop and Brookes completed the top six with Johnston, Johnson, Cowton and Ivan Lintin rounded out the top ten as McGee’s excellent run came to an unfortunate end on the final lap with a retirement at Sarah’s Cottage.

That sixth place for Josh Brookes equals his best Isle of Man TT finish along with a 126.602mph average speed on his final round of the 37.73-mile TT circuit.

Josh Brookes – P6

“Everything went well out there for that, the pit stop was really clean and we lost very little time during the race. I’ve taken a personal best in the Supersport category this week, however the pace at the front keeps on moving upwards and I lose a load of time to the top guys in the opening lap. Ultimately to win at this game you need to have either more courage or more experience but we can leave here happy with our results.”

Supersport TT 2018 Race Two Results

Dean Harrison – Kawasaki – 1:11:28.059 Peter Hickman – Triumph – 1:11:46.730 James Hillier – Kawasaki – 1:11:58.508 Conor Cummins – Honda – 1:12:08.333 Michael Dunlop – Honda – 1:12:14.160 (30 sec penalty speeding in pits) Josh Brookes – Yamaha – 1:12:51.195 Lee Johnston – Honda – 1:13:05.465 Gary Johnson – Triumph – 1:13:25.657 James Cowton – Kawasaki – 1:13:28.648 Ivan Lintin – Kawasaki – 1:13:39.852

Dunlop (81) continues to lead the Joey Dunlop TT Championship from Hickman and Harrison (both 61) whilst Sam West continues to lead the TT Privateer’s Championship after finishing in 13th. He leads Davey Todd by just two points with the newcomer again having a great ride in 12th.