Two Brothers Racing Softail Comp-S 2-1 full system

Two Brothers Racing now offer the Comp-S 2-1 full systems for the 2018 H-D Softail, with a classic stainless two-into-one cone system complete with a welded Megaphone Gen II muffler or stainless cone with carbon-fibre cap, with a number of finish options available. The stepped headers offer a substantial power increase, while the 2-1 system by design increases torque significantly.

The exhaust system is designed to accommodate both stock (12mm) O2 sensors as well as aftermarket wide band (18mm) sensors to allow for versatility in tuning, without impacting those wishing to retain the standard sensor.

The swept up exhausts further increase ground clearance, with mandrel bent stainless steel tubing, all TIG welding done by hand, and high temperature SS wool and packing material. Weight savings are 7.7kg and the Two Brothers Racing Softail Comp-S full exhausts is available from $1,399.95 RRP.

The TBR Comp-S two-into one full system will suit 2018 Harley-Davidson Softail models, with the exception of Heritage models with saddlebags.

TBR Softail Comp-S Exhaust features