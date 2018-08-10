Cummins takes Supersport victory at Ulster GP

Conor Cummins took his first victory since 2009 at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix on Thursday as the first races got underway in damp conditions at Dundrod.

The Padgett’s Honda rider led from the first lap to win the Lisburn & Castlereagh Supersport race from McAdoo Kawasaki’s Adam McLean and Silicone Engineering’s Dean Harrison.

“The bike was faultless. We made a tyre choice right from the off and stuck with it, and I think experience counted for a lot there. The Padgett’s team and myself have been round here a lot so I’m well happy. The bike was perfect. It’s nice to be back on the top step here after all these years. It wasn’t an easy race as the first two or three laps were pretty ding dong but I just got my head down and got into a rhythm, keeping it as smooth as possible.”

The race followed an earlier outing for the Supertwin class, after Clerk of the Course Noel Johnston made an adjustment to the schedule following some heavy downpours around Dundrod.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Supersport race

Conor Cummins, Padgett’s Honda Adam McLean, McAdoo Kawasaki (+8.177) Dean Harrison, Silicone Engineering (+13.208) Davey Todd, Cookstown BE Racing (+15.668) Peter Hickman, Smiths Racing BMW (+27.607)

Superbike Qualifying

Conor Cummins put in the first 134 mph of the week to take Superbike pole position ahead of Saturday’s Superbike race.

Dean Harrison clocked a 133.531 mph lap to start from second while Peter Hickman was third ahead of David Johnson.

Superbike Qualifying Results

Conor Cummins 134.138 mph Dean Harrison 133.531 mph Peter Hickman 132.725 mph David Johnson 132.135 mph Davey Todd 131.890 mph Lee Johnston 130.807 Paul Jordan 129.374 mph Sam West 129.354 mph Derek McGee 129.248 mph Michael Sweeney 128.822

Superstock Qualifying

Dean Harrison topped Superstock qualifying ahead of Peter Hickman and Davey Todd.

Conor Cummins qualified fourth ahead of South Australian David Johnson.

Superstock Qualifying Results

Dean Harrison 132.776 Peter Hickman 132.353 Davey Todd 131.436 Conor Cummins 131.119 David Johnson 130.609 Lee Johnston 129.781 Derek McGee 129.248 Paul Jordan 129.067 Adam McLean 129.008 Sam West 127.395

McLean claims maiden international win in the Supertwins

That DGH Recovery Services Supertwin race was one to remember for Magherafelt’s Adam McLean, who claimed his maiden international roads win after a close battle with Christian Elkin. Third place went to Ian Lougher, making his first return to the MCE Ulster Grand Prix since 2013, and the 55 year-old recorded what’s thought to be his 51st podium at Dundrod.

Speaking after the race, McLean immediately dedicated that to his fallen teammate James Cowton, who sadly lost his life earlier this year at the Southern 100.

“It’s nice. First international road race win sounds good but I’d like to dedicate that to James. Conditions were tricky out there but hopefully we can get out in the next couple of races and get as good a start as that again.”

DGH Recovery Supertwins race

Adam McLean, Roy Hanna Motors Christian Elkin, Dynocentre NI (+5.716) Ian Lougher, Team ILR (+38.384) Michael Sweeney, Kiely Heating Racing (+39.491) Davey Todd, Kramer Motorcycles (+38.573)

Ultra-lightweight / Lightweight

In the final session of the day, the Belfast International Airport Ultra-lightweight / Lightweight race, Christian Elkin built on his earlier podium with another dominant win in the Ultra-lightweight class, finishing ahead of an emotional Michal Dokoupil on the Ariane Moto3 machine and Nigel Moore on his Moto3 Honda.

Belfast International Airport Ultra-lightweight race

Christian Elkin, Bob Wylie Racing Michal Dokoupil, Ariane Moto3 (+31.617) Nigel Moore, Honda Moto3 (+1.10.459) Melissa Kennedy, K.N.R. Moto3 (+1.12.203) Lorenzo Tiveron, Honda 125 (+1.13.129)

The Belfast International Airport Lightweight race meanwhile, was won by Neil Kernohan, who came home eight seconds ahead of Shaun Anderson on the CB Racing Honda and Darryl Tweed on his M&D Racing Honda.

Belfast International Airport Lightweight race

Neil Kernohan, Logan Racing Shaun Anderson, CB Racing (+8.175) Darryl Tweed, M&D Racing (+29.344) Stephen Morrison, NAB Racing (+35.500) Gareth Keys, Keys Racing (+35.654)

In the earlier practice sessions, it was Dean Harrison who claimed Supersport pole position and Cummins set the first 134mph lap of the year to take Superbike pole. Roads close at 9.30am on Saturday with a full schedule of racing planned.