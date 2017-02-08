Updated 2017 BMW F 800 R and F 800 GT receive RbW

BMW Motorrad have enhanced its broad product range in the popular mid-range category by revising the F 800 R roadster and the sports touring F 800 GT to meet Euro4 requirements, as well as adopting RbW and all-new colour options.

2017 BMW F 800 R | F 800 GT highlights:

Ride-by-wire system for improved response and controllability.

Riding modes “Rain” and “Road” as standard.

“Dynamic” riding mode for a sportier riding style as an ex works option.

Adaptation to EU4 requirements.

Newly designed end piece of the standard exhaust tailpipe.

Instrument panel with new dials, MIL indicator lamp and riding mode display.

Windshield with matted model inscription (F 800 GT).

New model inscription in galvanised look (F 800 GT).

New attractive colour schemes: F 800 R: Racing Red non-metallic, Blackstorm metallic, BMW Motorsport (Lightwhite non-metallic/Lupine Blue metallic/Racing Red non-metallic).

New attractive colour schemes: F 800 GT: Gravity Blue metallic matt, Lightwhite non-metallic, Blackstorm metallic.

The high-torque, water-cooled two-cylinder in-line engine with a capacity of 798 cc continues to ensure dynamic propulsion in both models and now boasts an output of 66kW (90hp) at 8000rpm and have been adapted to the new EU4 regulations for model year 2017.

While the sporty roadster F 800 R has a chain as secondary drive, as is typical of the segment, the F 800 GT offers supreme power delivery with its maintenance-free toothed belt, geared towards lengthier motorcycle trips.

The visual hallmark is the newly designed end piece of the stainless steel tailpipe. As part of the process, the HP sports silencer by Akrapovic was also redesigned and is available as an Original BMW Motorrad Accessory.

A ride-by-wire system now passes on the rider’s commands directly from a sensor on the twist grip to the engine control system and therefore to the throttle valve. The result is even finer controllability and an improved response.

This also allows implementation of the new standard riding modes “Rain” and “Road” for riding on damp and dry road surfaces respectively as well as the riding mode “Dynamic” to support a more sporty riding style, the latter being available as an ex works option.

The new F 800 R and F 800 GT also have an instrument panel consisting of two analog displays for the speedometer and engine speed as before and also a multifunction display.

In the new model year 2017, a so-called MIL (Malfunction Indicator Light) is provided in the cockpit in line with EU4 requirements. There are also newly designed dials which ensure improved readability, and the display has been extended to include riding mode information.

Three new colour variants give the new F 800 R and F 800 GT a more distinctive and characteristic appearance.

The paint finish Blackstorm metallic emphasises the new F 800 R, while Racing Red non-metallic brings out the roadster’s character. The BMW Motorsport colours Lightwhite non-metallic/ Lupine Blue metallic/Racing Red non-metallic convey the sporting aspirations of the F 800 R.

The optional “Design Option” wheels comprises the paint finish in BMW Motorsport colours with a decorative red line around the edge of the wheel rim.

In Lightwhite non-metallic the new F 800 GT comes across as athletic and dynamic, while the paint finish Gravity Blue metallic matt gives it a powerful look. By contrast, the bike takes on a particularly refined appearance in the colour scheme Blackstorm metallic combined with grey decorative surfaces on the side trim panels and the rear side trim sections.

The high quality of the F 800 GT is supported by the new model inscription in the upper area of the side trim panels which appears in a galvanised finish as a raised emblem.

There is also a new windshield with matted F 800 GT model inscription that helps project a more sophisticated, mature appearance.

2017 BMW F 800 R / F 800 GT Optional Accessories:

New, higher handlebars are available for the new F 800 R ex works which meets the rider’s need for a more relaxed seating posture. In conjunction with a low seat, these new handlebars also provides an ergonomic alternative for riders of shorter stature.

The new F 800 R with the “Design Option” wheels (ex works option) will especially appeal to those who prefer a motorcycle with a sporty look. Here there is a decorative red line around the edge of the wheel rim that emphasises the sporty, dynamic aspirations of the new roadster, very much in the style of the superbike BMW S 1000 RR.

Thanks to a constantly expanding range of Original BMW Motorrad Accessories, there are virtually no limits to what is possible in terms of personal individualisation of a BMW motorcycle.

This range has been extended to include a number of attractive components for the new F 800 R and F 800 GT.

For example, a newly designed HP sports silencer is available for the F 800 R and the F 800 GT which not only provides a striking, throaty sound but also a very sporty design. The end piece made of carbon fibre also gives it a marked touch of technical style.