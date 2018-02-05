Just1 J32 Pro new Kick colour options unveiled

Redesigned Rockstar 2.0 revealed

The Just1 J32 Pro helmet was developed with the primary goal of safety and comfort for the rider, including a high quality thermoplastic resin shell and fully removable liners, while maintaining an ultra competitive price from $179.95 RRP.

During the design phase, the helmet was designed from the inside out in order to ensure the fitment and rider comfort worked hand in hand with safety. A great deal of time was also spent on creating a radical ventilation system while maintaining the J.1.E.R. emergency cheek pad removal system, neck brace ready profile and high grade metal vent screens.

This latest graphic release features nine colour options in the brand new Kick graphic as well as the redesigned Rockstar 2.0, with the Kick available for $179.95 RRP in sizes XS to XL, and the Rockstar 2.0 available for $199.95 RRP in XS to XL.

The Kick is available in the following colour options: Black/Red/Yellow, Black/Titanium, Green/White/Titanium, Orange, Matte Titanium, White/Blue/Yellow, White/Red, White/Yellow/Black, Yellow/Black/Titanium.

For more information see the Ficeda Accessories website.

Just1 J32 Pro Helmet Features