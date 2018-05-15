Vespa’s Primavera 50 4T arrives in Australia

The first Vespa Primavera was unveiled 50 years ago and proved a true Vespa success story. Today, the Vespa Primavera aims to continue that tradition, with the brand claiming the latest Primavera 50 4T is innovative, technologically savvy, agile, dynamic, and environmentally friendly. It is now available in Australia for $5,090 plus on road costs.

The small engine size means that registration costs in some states are less than half that for a 100 or 125cc scooter, or a third of that of a 200cc scooter, or a quarter of what it costs to register anything over 500cc in Victoria.

Of course, that small four-stroke engine with its modest 3 horsepower and 3Nm of torque is not going to be too amenable on the freeways, but should prove punchy enough for inner city commuting.

The 50cc Vespa provides an entry capacity and from the original 50 Sports first released in the early ’60s to the current Primavera, this capacity has proven a timeless choice for young inner urban commuters looking for economy.

The most significant improvement to this 50cc model is the inclusion of the advanced 50cc fuel injected 4 stroke engine to replace the previous 2 stroke version. The new engine develops improved lineal power delivery and improved fuel consumption. In addition, emissions significantly decrease with the new engine now meeting stringent euro 4 emission levels.

Available in May, the Vespa Primavera 50 4T comes in 3 colours (white, red and a limited run Azzuro) with a brown saddle.

Vespa Primavera 50 4T Specifications