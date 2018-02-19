Special numbered edition homage to Vespa Sport – “Sei Giorni”
Based on Vespa GTS 300 Platform
$10,290 MLP + on-roads – Available March
Based on the current 300cc GTS Sport, Vespa’s new Sei Giorni pays homage to the original Vespa Sport that competed in the “Sei Giorni Internazionale di Varese” race in 1951. Translated as “Six Day International Of Varese” the race was an enduro style affair winding though hugely challenging and technical terrain over a grueling 6 days.
Despite competing against ‘proper’ motorcycles the Vespa Sport dominated its class and claimed nine gold medals. Most wouldn’t be aware (and equally surprised) that there are scooters with ‘racing heritage’ as in the many small towns in Italy you’d find lots of wacky events past and present that pit all kinds of weird and wonderful machinery that race through towns and winding roads with beautiful vistas, with the Vespa Sport being one of the many machines to compete and take victory.
Further owing to the racing heritage the Sei Giorni is fittingly liveried with a number six. Additional touches that hint at a racy (enduro) history are black rims that come taped red and a low slung headlight.
The Vespa Sei Giorni is a modern and technological 300 Euro 4, a single cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, liquid cooled, electronic injection engine producing a claimed 15.6 kW (21.2 CV) of power at 7,750 rpm and maximum torque of 22 Nm at just 5,000 rpm. That’s 21bhp and 16ft/lb which are figures that will competently provide zippy acceleration in and about town while offering up comfortable freeway cruising speeds.
A UNIQUE STYLE, INSPIRED BY THE ORIGINS OF VESPA ⇓
The style of the new Vespa Sei Giorni is unmistakeably reminiscent of Vespa’s classic nature. Characteristic elements are the low position of the headlight assembly on the front fender, as well as the handlebar like the one on the original Vespa Sei Giorni. Like on the Vespas of that period, the model is further characterised by the simplicity of the exposed metal pipe and with elegant circular instrumentation featuring analogue speedometer on a white background. This is reminiscent of the original Vespa style but with an ultra-modern technological package that ensures a wealth of information for the rider.
The general aesthetics follow the style of sporty Vespas with the black number plate taken directly from the livery of the Vespa used by the legendary Squadra Corse from the ’50s, enhanced by all black highlights – such as the wheel rims and the silencer – and by gritty red details.
The sporty spirit of the Vespa Sei Giorni is also highlighted by the saddle in dual covering and piping, electrowelded stitching on the seating area in contrast with the white stitching. Lastly, on the leg shield back plate, the “Special Edition” plate bearing the serial number is a reminder of the unique nature of this special model.
COMFORT AND SAFETY ⇓
Vespa Sei Giorni boasts a spacious helmet compartment and a large and comfortable seating area. The ergonomics are perfect Vespa, enhanced by the comfort of the large body; the seating is natural and allows total control over the vehicle and absolute comfort even for long distances.
The USB port is a standard feature, located inside the compartment of the leg shield, while the front turn lights house a series of LED that act as day running lights. On the safety front, the ABS antilock braking system is standard equipment.
ACCESSORIES ⇓
For Vespa Sei Giorni, as for all the Vespa GTS versions, the windshield, the spacious 42l top box and the top box bracket are available. The front and rear luggage racks are among the most requested accessories that characterise Vespa’s personality in a strong and distinct fashion as well as its long touring history. The chrome perimeter guard kit is just one of the chrome accessories that guarantees maximum Vespa protection while offering a strong aesthetic personality.
One of the most characteristic and highest technology accessories is the Vespa Multimedia Platform, which lets your smartphone communicate with your Vespa, obtaining a true sophisticated multi-function on board computer capable of simultaneously displaying information such as the speedometer and rev counter, but also instantaneous engine power and torque, longitudinal acceleration, instantaneous and average fuel consumption, average speed and battery voltage, trip information and much, much more.
A SPECIFIC LOOK ⇓
In addition to the accessories, clothing specifically dedicated to this special edition Vespa is available, such as the demi jet helmet with visor, in the same style and colour as the vehicle and enhanced by the “Sei Giorni” logos, leatherette shell finishing and interior with anti-allergen treatment. Along with the T-shirt, cap and cotton bag, these accessories accompany the Vespa rider on every trip in unmistakable “Sei Giorni” style.
Much attention was paid to choose materials and to design technical and lifestyle details. For example, the helmet with comfortable and adjustable micrometric buckle, has innovative breathable interior in 3D fabric.
VESPA SEI GIORNI: THE ORIGINS OF A LEGEND ⇓
The year was 1951 and the Piaggio Squadra Corse astonished the racing world, triumphing over real off-road motorbikes in one of the hardest and most prestigious competitions. In the post-war period, regularity competitions were in their heyday: these were taxing trials on extremely hard routes, hundreds of kilometres long. An extraordinary test bench for man and machine.
The most prestigious competition was the Sei Giorni Internazionale which, in its 26th edition, was held in Varese.
The ten Vespas at the start were welcomed with overall scepticism: what could they possibly hope to achieve against real motorbikes designed for competitions? But Vespa, with the model created specifically for that race starting with the Sport version, dominated to take no less than 9 individual gold medals. It was a crushing supremacy achieved on impervious off-road routes and with a pure speed trial on the Monza circuit that also earned Piaggio the Industry Gold Medal as the only Italian team to win the trial.
The Vespa “Sei Giorni” which took its name from that victory, was very similar to the standard model aesthetically, differing primarily with its larger fuel tank, the more streamlined shield and the larger right side bag to host the carburettor on the cylinder.
That Sei Giorni model is one of the absolutely most legendary in the history of Vespa: it is now highly sought after by collectors and it is one of the most valuable Vespas in the world since it was produced in a limited edition, only around 300 units, obviously destined for the regularity competitions.
You can find out more about the Vespa Sei Gironi via the international Vespa website.
For specific information you can contact your local Vespa dealer: HERE
Vespa Sei Giorni – Technical Specifications
|ENGINE
|Type
|Single-cylinder, 4-stroke, 4 valves, electronic injection
|Engine capacity
|278 cc
|Bore x Stroke
|75 mm x 63 mm
|Max power at crankshaft
|15.6 kW (21.2 HP) at 7,750 rpm
|MAX Torque
|22 Nm at 5,000 rpm
|Fuel system
|P.I. Injection (Port Injected)
|Ignition
|Electronic, with variable advance
|Cooling system
|Liquid
|Lubrication
|Wet sump
|Gearbox
|CVT with torque server
|Clutch
|Automatic centrifugal dry clutch
|VEHICLE
|Load Bearing Structure
|Sheet metal body with welded reinforcements
|Front suspension
|Single arm fork with coil spring and hydraulic control
|Rear suspension
|Double hydraulic shock absorber with four-position spring pre-load adjustment
|Front brake
|Hydraulically operated 220 mm stainless steel disc – ABS
|Rear brake
|Hydraulically operated 220 mm stainless steel disc – ABS
|Front tyre
|Tubeless 120/70 – 12″
|Rear tyre
|Tubeless 130/70 – 12″
|DIMENSIONS
|Length/Width
|1950/770 mm
|Wheelbase
|1375 mm
|Saddle height
|790 mm
|Fuel tank capacity
|8.5 litres
|Emissions compliance
|Euro 4