Based on the current 300cc GTS Sport, Vespa’s new Sei Giorni pays homage to the original Vespa Sport that competed in the “Sei Giorni Internazionale di Varese” race in 1951. Translated as “Six Day International Of Varese” the race was an enduro style affair winding though hugely challenging and technical terrain over a grueling 6 days.

Despite competing against ‘proper’ motorcycles the Vespa Sport dominated its class and claimed nine gold medals. Most wouldn’t be aware (and equally surprised) that there are scooters with ‘racing heritage’ as in the many small towns in Italy you’d find lots of wacky events past and present that pit all kinds of weird and wonderful machinery that race through towns and winding roads with beautiful vistas, with the Vespa Sport being one of the many machines to compete and take victory.

Further owing to the racing heritage the Sei Giorni is fittingly liveried with a number six. Additional touches that hint at a racy (enduro) history are black rims that come taped red and a low slung headlight.

The Vespa Sei Giorni is a modern and technological 300 Euro 4, a single cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-valve, liquid cooled, electronic injection engine producing a claimed 15.6 kW (21.2 CV) of power at 7,750 rpm and maximum torque of 22 Nm at just 5,000 rpm. That’s 21bhp and 16ft/lb which are figures that will competently provide zippy acceleration in and about town while offering up comfortable freeway cruising speeds.