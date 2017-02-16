Vinales strings 1m28s laps together on day two

Maverick Vinales strings 1m28s laps to top day two of MotoGP Testing at Phillip Island

MotoGP content brought to you by Honda Genuine Oils and Chemicals

Maverick Vinales went out hard from the start this morning at Phillip Island with a 1m28.847 putting him almost half-a-second clear of any other rider. The newly minted Yamaha man also put in a 1m28.888 in the dying minutes of the session to prove that early 1m28s scorcher was no fluke. He then underlined that fact with another 1m28.863 on his 80th and final lap for the day. 

Maverick Vinales

Marc Marquez obviously focussed on long runs again today, the Spaniard the only man to complete more than 100 laps of the 4.445km circuit today. 

Cal Crutchlow was third quickest ahead of Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Dovizioso.

Birthday boy Valentino Rossi, who turned 38 today, ended the day eighth quickest, just behind MotoGP debutante Jonas Folger who seems to be enjoying the Tech3 Yamaha.

Jack Miller rounded out the top ten, just ahead of Johann Zarco and Andrea Iannone. 

Jorge Lorenzo continues to find little joy so far on the Ducati with his 1m30.197 only good enough for 15th on the timesheets.

Dani Pedrosa also struggling a little today with the Repsol Honda stalwart 16th on the charts.

Action continues at Phillip Island on Friday, as the various testing schedules complete as lights out in Qatar begins to loom large on the horizon.

Day Two Times

  1. Maverick Vinales 1m28.847
  2. Marc Marquez 1m29.309
  3. Cal Crutchlow 1m29.325
  4. Alvaro Bautista 1m29.411
  5. Andrea Dovizioso 1m29.483
  6. Aleix Espargaro 1m29.501
  7. Jonas Folger 1m29.664
  8. Valentino Rossi 1m29.674
  9. Alex Rins 1m29.802
  10. Jack Miller 1m29.838
  11. Johann Zarco 1m29.880
  12. Andrea Iannone 1m29.947
  13. Karel Abraham 1m30.142
  14. Danilo Petrucci 1m30.150
  15. Jorge Lorenzo 1m30.197
  16. Dani Pedrosa 1m30.245
  17. Hector Barbera 1m30.352
  18. Scott Redding 1m30.435
  19. Pol Espargaro 1m30.645
  20. Loris Baz 1m30.852
  21. Sam Lowes 1m30.895
  22. Bradley Smith 1m31.704
MotoGP content brought to you by Honda Grom Genuine Accessories

Day One Times

  1. Marc Marquez 1m29.497 Honda
  2. Valentino Rossi 1m29.683 Yamaha
  3. Andrea Iannone 1m29.926 Suzuki
  4. Maverick Vinales 1m29.989 Yamaha
  5. Cal Crutchlow 1m30.065 Honda
  6. Danilo Petrucci 1m30.262 Ducati
  7. Dani Pedrosa 1m30.281 Honda
  8. Andrea Dovizioso 1m30.410 Ducati
  9. Jack Miller 1m30.426 Honda
  10. Jonas Folger 1m30.578 Yamaha
  11. Jorge Lorenzo 1m30.631 Ducati
  12. Alvaro Bautista 1m30.770 Ducati
  13. Hector Barbera 1m30.771 Ducati
  14. Aleix Espargaro 1m30.802 Aprilia
  15. Johann Zarco 1m30.867 Yamaha
  16. Karel Abraham 1m31.179 Ducati
  17. Pol Espargaro 1m31.200 KTM
  18. Loris Baz 1m31.249 Ducati
  19. Alex Rins 1m31.432 Suzuki
  20. Scott Redding 1m31.755 Ducati
  21. Sam Lowes 1m32.307 Aprilia
  22. Bradley Smith 1m32.690 KTM
