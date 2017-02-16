Maverick Vinales strings 1m28s laps to top day two of MotoGP Testing at Phillip Island

Maverick Vinales went out hard from the start this morning at Phillip Island with a 1m28.847 putting him almost half-a-second clear of any other rider. The newly minted Yamaha man also put in a 1m28.888 in the dying minutes of the session to prove that early 1m28s scorcher was no fluke. He then underlined that fact with another 1m28.863 on his 80th and final lap for the day.

Marc Marquez obviously focussed on long runs again today, the Spaniard the only man to complete more than 100 laps of the 4.445km circuit today.

Cal Crutchlow was third quickest ahead of Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Dovizioso.

Birthday boy Valentino Rossi, who turned 38 today, ended the day eighth quickest, just behind MotoGP debutante Jonas Folger who seems to be enjoying the Tech3 Yamaha.

Jack Miller rounded out the top ten, just ahead of Johann Zarco and Andrea Iannone.

Jorge Lorenzo continues to find little joy so far on the Ducati with his 1m30.197 only good enough for 15th on the timesheets.

Dani Pedrosa also struggling a little today with the Repsol Honda stalwart 16th on the charts.

Action continues at Phillip Island on Friday, as the various testing schedules complete as lights out in Qatar begins to loom large on the horizon.

Day Two Times

Maverick Vinales 1m28.847 Marc Marquez 1m29.309 Cal Crutchlow 1m29.325 Alvaro Bautista 1m29.411 Andrea Dovizioso 1m29.483 Aleix Espargaro 1m29.501 Jonas Folger 1m29.664 Valentino Rossi 1m29.674 Alex Rins 1m29.802 Jack Miller 1m29.838 Johann Zarco 1m29.880 Andrea Iannone 1m29.947 Karel Abraham 1m30.142 Danilo Petrucci 1m30.150 Jorge Lorenzo 1m30.197 Dani Pedrosa 1m30.245 Hector Barbera 1m30.352 Scott Redding 1m30.435 Pol Espargaro 1m30.645 Loris Baz 1m30.852 Sam Lowes 1m30.895 Bradley Smith 1m31.704

Day One Times