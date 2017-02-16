Maverick Vinales strings 1m28s laps to top day two of MotoGP Testing at Phillip Island
Maverick Vinales went out hard from the start this morning at Phillip Island with a 1m28.847 putting him almost half-a-second clear of any other rider. The newly minted Yamaha man also put in a 1m28.888 in the dying minutes of the session to prove that early 1m28s scorcher was no fluke. He then underlined that fact with another 1m28.863 on his 80th and final lap for the day.
Marc Marquez obviously focussed on long runs again today, the Spaniard the only man to complete more than 100 laps of the 4.445km circuit today.
Cal Crutchlow was third quickest ahead of Alvaro Bautista and Andrea Dovizioso.
Birthday boy Valentino Rossi, who turned 38 today, ended the day eighth quickest, just behind MotoGP debutante Jonas Folger who seems to be enjoying the Tech3 Yamaha.
Jack Miller rounded out the top ten, just ahead of Johann Zarco and Andrea Iannone.
Jorge Lorenzo continues to find little joy so far on the Ducati with his 1m30.197 only good enough for 15th on the timesheets.
Dani Pedrosa also struggling a little today with the Repsol Honda stalwart 16th on the charts.
Action continues at Phillip Island on Friday, as the various testing schedules complete as lights out in Qatar begins to loom large on the horizon.
Day Two Times
- Maverick Vinales 1m28.847
- Marc Marquez 1m29.309
- Cal Crutchlow 1m29.325
- Alvaro Bautista 1m29.411
- Andrea Dovizioso 1m29.483
- Aleix Espargaro 1m29.501
- Jonas Folger 1m29.664
- Valentino Rossi 1m29.674
- Alex Rins 1m29.802
- Jack Miller 1m29.838
- Johann Zarco 1m29.880
- Andrea Iannone 1m29.947
- Karel Abraham 1m30.142
- Danilo Petrucci 1m30.150
- Jorge Lorenzo 1m30.197
- Dani Pedrosa 1m30.245
- Hector Barbera 1m30.352
- Scott Redding 1m30.435
- Pol Espargaro 1m30.645
- Loris Baz 1m30.852
- Sam Lowes 1m30.895
- Bradley Smith 1m31.704
Day One Times
- Marc Marquez 1m29.497 Honda
- Valentino Rossi 1m29.683 Yamaha
- Andrea Iannone 1m29.926 Suzuki
- Maverick Vinales 1m29.989 Yamaha
- Cal Crutchlow 1m30.065 Honda
- Danilo Petrucci 1m30.262 Ducati
- Dani Pedrosa 1m30.281 Honda
- Andrea Dovizioso 1m30.410 Ducati
- Jack Miller 1m30.426 Honda
- Jonas Folger 1m30.578 Yamaha
- Jorge Lorenzo 1m30.631 Ducati
- Alvaro Bautista 1m30.770 Ducati
- Hector Barbera 1m30.771 Ducati
- Aleix Espargaro 1m30.802 Aprilia
- Johann Zarco 1m30.867 Yamaha
- Karel Abraham 1m31.179 Ducati
- Pol Espargaro 1m31.200 KTM
- Loris Baz 1m31.249 Ducati
- Alex Rins 1m31.432 Suzuki
- Scott Redding 1m31.755 Ducati
- Sam Lowes 1m32.307 Aprilia
- Bradley Smith 1m32.690 KTM
No Comment
You can post first response comment.