2018’s Broadford Bike Bonanza to be Vincent H.R.D. themed

It’s that time again, with entries to the 2018 Shannons Insurance Broadford Bike Bonanza (SIBBB) so that you have ample time to get to the shed, dust off your leathers and get your precious bike(s) running, in preparation for the hotly anticipated tenth edition of the legendary event that will be run again over the Easter weekend in 2018.

As the themed Bonanza tradition continues, 2017 saw the celebration of all things Ducati and the Romsey Grass Track Era.

2018 will coincide with the 90th birthdays of Vincent H.R.D. and Motorcycling Australia (MA) and to celebrate, the 2018 Bonanza will be themed all things Vincent H.R.D. A full range of each of the Vincent models will be on show along with the Horner Brother’s legendary Irving Vincent race bikes.

Also celebrated next year, is arguably Australia’s greatest export to World Speedway – the late Neil Street with legends Phil & Jason Crump, Neil’s son in law and grandson. Rosco Holden’s “Holden On Tight” Mini-Bike Reunion, Trials riders will be back at the Broadford track, along with BSA Bantam Racers with Ross Martin.

The Bonanza is now calling up all Vincent H.R.D. owners and enthusiasts to register interest now!

Shannons Insurance is once again lending vital support to the dearly held event, that will feature a wonderful and eclectic mix of machines from bygone eras, kicking off again on March 29 – April 01 2018, at the well-known and loved State Motorcycle Sports Complex in Broadford, Victoria. For which, online entries are NOW OPEN!

Based on the success of previous years, the 2018 Bonanza is surely not an event to be missed. Very rarely will so many marques and models across multiple disciplines be represented from so many different eras in one fantastic location.

Given there will be many activities and camping available, this fun, quirky and family friendly event truly has something for everyone. The 2018 Shannons Broadford Bike Bonanza will serve as an unofficial national meeting point for long lost friends and comrades from the ‘good old days’ of motorcycling in Australia!

The ninth incarnation saw well over 5,000 attendees’ contribute to the legendary motorcycle event status that the Broadford Bike Bonanza now enjoys.

For 2018, entrants and spectators can purchase event entry tickets by clicking here entries via the new and improved ‘TryBooking’ online entry system here.

The 2018 SIBBB is now also recruiting volunteers that are required for the smooth running of this incredible event. Please register your interest, administration, event inquiries, road race garage bookings via email or phone to Event Co-ordinator; Rachelle Wilkinson at rachelle@ma.org.au or on 0408 652 877

Remember, ‘first in, best dressed!’.