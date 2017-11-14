2018 Aprilia Racing Factory Works Kit

215hp – 10kg lost – Winglets

New RSV4 RF Colour Scheme

Revised brakes and IMU placement

Aprilia Racing have expanded their Factory Works project, and for 2018 are introducing a special kit for the RSV4 that offers performance gains in three key areas: engine, weight and aerodynamics. Power increases to 215hp, weight drops 10kg and the aerodynamic winglets arrive, the result of the study conducted for MotoGP.

Aprilia Racing is the advanced Piaggio Group platform for the development of technology applied to racing bikes and then to factory models. The Racing Division that has brought the Noale-based Manufacturer 54 world titles, launched the “Factory Works” programme last year to make the same technology developed for the Aprilia RSV4 – seven-time World Superbike champion – available to anyone who wants to compete in top level factory derivative championships or for those who simply want to have an RSV4 with optimised performance for track use.

The programme includes the realisation of various RSV4 “Factory Works” versions developed in compliance with the Superstock and Superbike championship regulations in the different countries, with various levels of chassis, electronics and engine modifications. The pinnacle of this project is represented by the FW-GP version, fitted with the V4 with bore increased to 81mm and equipped with pneumatic valve timing, a configuration similar to the one Aprilia raced with officially in the 2015 MotoGP world championship which takes maximum power to 250hp.

Aprilia Racing Factory Works now expands thanks to the introduction of a special kit available for the Aprilia RSV4 – in the RR and RF MY17 and MY18 versions – capable of maximising engine performance, reducing overall weight and improving aerodynamics.

As for the engine, the kit includes a set of four single-groove pistons with a surface treatment to guarantee smoother action. These components alone ensure about a 4hp increase in maximum power.

In order to further increase performance, a cylinder heads kit is also available which replaces the original heads with new ones that boast numerically controlled machined intake and exhaust ducts in order to improve fluid dynamics; the springs, valves and related caps have also been optimised to fine-tune performance, while the camshafts have a surface treatment that further reduces friction. Overall, along with a new ECU that has a specific map for the Akrapovic exhaust, the complete kit lets you reach a maximum power of 215-shaft-hp.

Aprilia Racing’s experience can also be measured through targeted lightening, primarily to the advantage of handling. These operations consist of the installation of a lithium battery and a new fuel tank with the same shape and material as the original, but made using a refined production method that reduces the weight by about 1.5kg. The complete Akrapovic exhaust system, the various carbon fibre details and the billet upper steering plate reduce the overall weight of the RSV4 by approximately 10kg.

The new Factory Works kit can be further enriched by a set of side fairings with winglets, the aerodynamic appendages that contribute to producing benefits in terms of bike stability. This is technology that Aprilia Racing developed on the RS-GP prototype used in the MotoGP World Championship and which, for the first time ever, is now also available to Factory Works customers

For EICMA 2017, the new Factory Works kit will be presented on the Aprilia RSV4 RF, enhanced by a special, dedicated livery. In the special web area www.serviceaprilia.com/public/racing (link), riders, collectors and teams can access the exclusive world of the Aprilia “Factory Works” racing bikes and receive further information and more technical details on the RSV4 machines prepared by Aprilia Racing.

New 2018 RSV4 RF Superpole colours and graphics

The Aprilia RSV4 RF is the exclusive version that comes standard with latest generation Öhlins suspension systems and lightweight aluminium forged rims.

It stands out for the new dedicated graphic that maintains the evocative name of the previous “Superpole” version, but features different colour patterns in which black and red dominate.

2018 RSV4 RR colours and general features

The Aprilia RSV4 RR represents a top shelf technical platform and incorporates all the electronic, engine and brake innovations introduced on the RSV4 RF. As standard equipment it also has features which were once exclusive to the Factory version, such as magnesium external housings, oil sump and head covers and a wide range of chassis adjustments.

The Aprilia RSV4 RR is available in two attractive colour schemes, both matte, on a black and grey base (Bucine grey and Ascari black) with red wheel rims.

Changes implemented in the latest evolution of the Italian V4 resulted in an increase of overall reliability and performance, without sacrificing power and maximum torque (which remain respectively at 201hp at 13,000rpm and 115Nm at 10,500rpm). The powerplant has an exhaust system with a silencer that has a double oxygen sensor and a built in valve, while the engine ECU has high calculating capacity, able to manage the rise in maximum revs, now 300rpm higher.

A particularity which is still exclusive to the RSV4 RR and RF (and which has always been a characteristics of the previous generation RSV4 models) is the possibility of adjustments that the standard equipment chassis is able to offer.

The RF version of the RSV4 also offers sophisticated suspension systems with fine adjustments both in hydraulics and spring preload, higher performance and more than 800 grams lighter than the previous versions: the fork is a latest generation Öhlins NIX unit, as is the TTX shock absorber; the latter is operated by dedicated progressive linkage that increases the reaction time of the shock absorber itself.

There is also an adjustable steering damper, also supplied by Öhlins. On the RSV4 range, Aprilia introduces an important Brembo braking system that is the absolute top of the line in this category: the front relies on a pair of new 5mm thick steel discs with a diameter of 330mm, gripped by the monobloc M50 callipers fitted with high friction coefficient brake pads.

The Aprilia RSV4 RR and RF add significant improvement to its already exceptional dynamic controls package designed and patented by Aprilia. APRC (Aprilia Performance Ride Control) is the well known dynamic control suite derived directly from the winning technology in world Superbike. This progress was possible mainly thanks to the repositioning of the inertial platform that governs the operation, improving accurate detection of the dynamic conditions of the bike.

The fourth evolution of Aprilia APRC fits in perfectly with the fine electronic management of the full Ride-by-Wire throttle, that has allowed all superfluous throttle body electronic management components to be eliminated, thereby saving 590 grams.

APRC, which comes as standard equipment on the Aprilia RSV4 RR and RF, includes:

ATC: Aprilia Traction Control, adjustable on the fly (without having to release the throttle) to 8 settings thanks to a practical joystick, boasts fine tuned and high performance operating logic.

AWC: Aprilia Wheelie Control, adjustable to 3 levels, has highly precise operating strategies thanks to the repositioning of the inertial platform. Wheelie control can be adjusted on the fly without closing the throttle, like the ATC, thanks to the practical left side electric block.

ALC: Aprilia Launch Control, for use on the track only, with 3 settings, uses even more effective operating strategies.

AQS: Aprilia Quick Shift, the electronic gearbox that allows shifting without closing the throttle and without using the clutch, also equipped with the downshift function, to allow clutchless downshifting. Its open-throttle downshifting feature is exclusive.

APL: Aprilia Pit Limiter, the system that lets you select and limit the top speed allowed in pit lane at the track or simply to make it easier to comply with posted speed limits on the road.

ACC: Aprilia Cruise Control. Electronic management has allowed cruise control to be introduced, very convenient on longer trips because it lets you maintain the set speed without touching the throttle.

In addition to the fourth generation APRC system, RSV4 RR and RF come from the factory standard with advanced multimap Cornering ABS, developed in collaboration with Bosch to guarantee not only extreme safety on the road, but also the best possible performance at the circuit.

The ABS system works in unison with the Aprilia RLM (Rear Liftup Mitigation) system that limits the lift of the rear wheel during more abrupt braking. Cornering ABS, fine tuned in accordance with Aprilia’s specific indications, is adjustable to 3 levels of sensibility and can be switched off.

The colour TFT instrumentation is a true digital computer with exceptional display features. The two selectable screen pages (Road and Race, both with night and day backlighting) correspond to as many represented indexes. Standard equipment for the RSV4 RF (and optional for the RSV4 RR), is V4-MP, the Aprilia multimedia platform that lets you connect your smartphone to the vehicle via Bluetooth, introducing for the first time a true corner by corner electronic settings calibration system with data that can subsequently be downloaded to your laptop (or displayed directly on the smartphone) for analysis, just like they do at the races.

The latest version of V4-MP adds a new connection protocol that reduces smartphone battery consumption to a minimum, in addition to providing a wide range of circuits already mapped in which you can manage the electronic settings corner by corner, as well as user acquisition of a new circuit that is not in the list Aprilia has provided. V4-MP also includes the infotainment system.