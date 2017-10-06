Wayne Maxwell leads day one of ASBK Finale





YMI Superbike

While conditions had been dry this morning, some very light drizzle plagued the following FP2 session. Yet again this afternoon when Superbike competitors hit the circuit at 1545 misting precipitation was again hanging in the air.

That did not stop the men of Australian Superbike hitting the circuit though! Daniel Falzon was the first man into the 1m33s this afternoon, a 1m33.881 to the young South Australia, who totally dominated here at the season opener early in the year.

Josh Waters knocked Falzon out of top spot with his fifth lap of the session, lowering the Friday benchmark to 1m33.776 on the new GSX-R1000.

There was a lull in the middle stages of the session as riders adjusting their machines and assessed whether it was worth the risk to push in such conditions. The track was 99 per cent dry, and there was nothing that could be won today, but it would certainly be easy to lose a championship today through injury…

Three-minutes before session end Maxwell decided to have a dip, the result a 1m33.398.

Waters responded straight away with a 1m33.370 only for Maxwell to cross the stripe seconds later to drop in a 1m33.296 as the countdown timers went from minutes down to seconds… But that was it, game over, Maxwell tops the opening day here at Phillip Island by less than a tenth-of-a-second over Waters.

Bryan Staring was half-a-second off that duo but that was still good enough for third quickest ahead of Daniel Falzon.

Glenn Allerton was fifth quickest ahead of Troy Herfoss while Matt Walters was the quickest Kawasaki man in seventh.

Cru Halliday was eighth on the combined timesheets while Josh Hook and Jed Metcher rounded out the top ten.

Kyle Buckley had a fall in the opening session of the day and also fell in FP2. This time around though it was more of a blow to the BCperformance Kawasaki squad as Robbie Bugden went down at turn one, and Buckley fell while trying to avoid his tumbling teammate. Both bikes were heavily damaged, however they did manage to take to the circuit in the final session but failed to really make an impact. Bugden is still well in with a shot at the title and the team will re-group tonight and Robbie will be sure to come out all guns blazing tomorrow.

Ted Collins finished his first full day of ASBK Superbike in 15th place on the Next Gen BMW S 1000 RR.

The weather forecast for tomorrow is for warmer conditions than today but still with a risk of some rain, particularly in the afternoon… The chance of more significant rain on Sunday is higher again and winds are predicted to be very high… Just what you want when the culmination of your whole year’s training, preparation, racing, blood, sweat and tears is on the line for the grand prize…

Wayne Maxwell

“I haven’t really got a good package, as we haven’t done any long runs. The package is going to be, what the package is going to be. It’s so hard to bring the Yamaha R1M here to Phillip Island and roll it out perfectly. It’s obviously good out of the box, but you get to a point where you have to change stuff. The weather hasn’t been on our side today. It’s been gate way to hyperthermia here today, with four seasons in one day. However it’s been the same for everyone. The main thing is, I’m happy with the R1M. If we are going to have any chances of winning on Sunday, we are just going to have to have a crack at it. In terms of what we have been working on in regards to bike setup, it hasn’t been a lot as we have had no time. We have just been trying to get the bike to steer up, just the same stuff as usual. It’s so hard however, as I have done four or five fast laps and now we go into qualifying tomorrow. Hopefully we get a good run tomorrow and the weather is a bit nicer and put us in a good position for Sunday. We need every point we can get.”

Superbike Friday Practice Combined Times

Wayne Maxwell – 1m33.296 – Yamaha Josh Waters – 1m33.370 – Suzuki Bryan Staring – 1m33.863 – Honda Daniel Falzon – 1m33.881 – Yamaha Glenn Allerton – 1m34.236 – Yamaha Troy Herfoss – 1m34.326 – Honda Matt Walters – 1m34.493 – Kawasaki Cru Halliday – 1m34.504 – Yamaha Josh Hook – 1m34.717 – Ducati Jed Metcher – 1m34.803 – Yamaha Alex Phillis – 1m35.070 – Yamaha Michael Blair – 1m35.128 – Yamaha Sloan Frost – 1m35.267 – Suzuki Robbie Bugden – 1m35.859 – Kawasaki Corey Turner – 1m36.063 – Ducati Beau Beaton – 1m36.081 – Ducati Ted Collins – 1m36.104 – BMW Aiden Coote – 1m36.198 – Kawasaki Mitch Levy – 1m37.148 – Yamaha Adam Senior – 1m38.297 – Yamaha David Barker – 1m38.418 – Kawasaki Kyle Buckley – 1m38.669 – Kawasaki Scott McGregor – 1m39.526 – Yamaha Ben Stronach – 1m40.078 – Yamaha Brendan McIntyre – 1m40.508 – Suzuki Trent Gibson – 1m40.760 – Suzuki Matt Barton – 1m41.973 – Honda Keith Harrison – 1m48.944 – Kawasaki

Motul Supersport

Tom Toparis’ record breaking 1m35.648 from FP2 was good enough to keep him atop the overall Supersport timesheets for the day.

The gap back to second placed Mark Chiodo a massive 1.6-seconds! Mason Coote was third quickest ahead of Ryan Taylor.

Supersport Friday Practice Combined Times

Toparis – 1m35.648 – Kawasaki Chiodo – 1m37.313 – Triumph Coote – 1m38.149 – Yamaha Taylor – 1m38.354 – Yamaha Condon – 1m38.494 – Yamaha Quinn – 1m38.581 – Yamaha Belling – 1m38.795 – Yamaha Hayes – 1m38.906 – Kawasaki Carlsson – 1m39.544 – Yamaha Rees – 1m39.565 – Honda Muldoon – 1m39.773 – Kawasaki Cambridge Olivier – 1m40.800 – Yamaha Jake Pruiti – 1m40.873 – Kawasaki Brian Houghton – 1m41.215 – Honda Lincoln Gilding – 1m41.435 – Yamaha

Supersport 300 Friday Practice Combined Times

Max Croker – 1m50.560 – KTM Tommy Edwards – 1m50.681 – Yamaha Reid Battye – 1m50.716 – Kawasaki Jack Mahaffy – 1m50.824 – Yamaha Yanni Shaw – 1m50.834 – Kawasaki Billy Van Eerde – 1m51.111 – KTM Zac Levy – 1m51.367 – Yamaha Locky Taylor – 1m51.373 – Yamaha Hunter Ford – 1m51.444 – Yamaha Drew Sells – 1m51.589 – Kawasaki Tom Bramich – 1m51.644 – Yamaha Broc Pearson – 1m51.965 – Yamaha Ben Bramich – 1m52.038 – Yamaha Scott Nicholson – 1m52.492 – Kawasaki Oli Bayliss – 1m52.847 – Kawasaki Seth Crump – 1m52.934 – KTM Jarred Brook – 1m53.055 – KTM Brandon Demmery – 1m53.096 – Yamaha Laura Brown – 1m54.388 – Kawasaki Troy Ryan – 1m54.477 – Yamaha

Yamaha Motor Finance R3 Cup

Friday Combined Practice Times

Tom Edwards – 1m50.208 Hunter Ford – 1m52.966 Broc Pearson – 1m53.070 Jack Mahaffy – 1m53.274 Locky Taylor – 1m54.546 Ben Bramich – 1m54.942 Dan Thomas – 1m55.004 Tayla Relph – 1m55.729 Troy Ryan – 1m55.799 Jack Passfield – 1m56.345

Moto3 / 125GP Friday Combined Practice Times

You might notice an unusual name in the times listed below… Tom Toparis put in four laps on a Moto3 bike ahead of his upcoming Motegi Moto3 wildcard later this month, which he will back up the following week at the Australian MotoGP.