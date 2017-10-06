SHARE

Wayne Maxwell leads day one of ASBK Finale

Wayne Maxwell - Image by Half Light
YMI Superbike

While conditions had been dry this morning, some very light drizzle plagued the following FP2 session. Yet again this afternoon when Superbike competitors hit the circuit at 1545 misting precipitation was again hanging in the air.

That did not stop the men of Australian Superbike hitting the circuit though! Daniel Falzon was the first man into the 1m33s this afternoon, a 1m33.881 to the young South Australia, who totally dominated here at the season opener early in the year.

Josh Waters knocked Falzon out of top spot with his fifth lap of the session, lowering the Friday benchmark to 1m33.776 on the new GSX-R1000.

Josh Waters - Image by TBG
There was a lull in the middle stages of the session as riders adjusting their machines and assessed whether it was worth the risk to push in such conditions. The track was 99 per cent dry, and there was nothing that could be won today, but it would certainly be easy to lose a championship today through injury…

Three-minutes before session end Maxwell decided to have a dip, the result a 1m33.398.

Josh Waters - Image by Half Light
Waters responded straight away with a 1m33.370 only for Maxwell to cross the stripe seconds later to drop in a 1m33.296 as the countdown timers went from minutes down to seconds… But that was it, game over, Maxwell tops the opening day here at Phillip Island by less than a tenth-of-a-second over Waters.

Wayne Maxwell - Image by TBG
Bryan Staring was half-a-second off that duo but that was still good enough for third quickest ahead of Daniel Falzon.

Bryan Staring - Image by Half Light
Glenn Allerton was fifth quickest ahead of Troy Herfoss while Matt Walters was the quickest Kawasaki man in seventh.

Glenn Allerton - Image by TBG
Cru Halliday was eighth on the combined timesheets while Josh Hook and Jed Metcher rounded out the top ten.

Jed Metcher - Image by Half Light
Kyle Buckley had a fall in the opening session of the day and also fell in FP2. This time around though it was more of a blow to the BCperformance Kawasaki squad as Robbie Bugden went down at turn one, and Buckley fell while trying to avoid his tumbling teammate. Both bikes were heavily damaged, however they did manage to take to the circuit in the final session but failed to really make an impact. Bugden is still well in with a shot at the title and the team will re-group tonight and Robbie will be sure to come out all guns blazing tomorrow.

Ted Collins finished his first full day of ASBK Superbike in 15th place on the Next Gen BMW S 1000 RR.

Ted Collins - Image by TBG
The weather forecast for tomorrow is for warmer conditions than today but still with a risk of some rain, particularly in the afternoon… The chance of more significant rain on Sunday is higher again and winds are predicted to be very high… Just what you want when the culmination of your whole year’s training, preparation, racing, blood, sweat and tears is on the line for the grand prize…

Wayne Maxwell

 “I haven’t really got a good package, as we haven’t done any long runs. The package is going to be, what the package is going to be. It’s so hard to bring the Yamaha R1M here to Phillip Island and roll it out perfectly. It’s obviously good out of the box, but you get to a point where you have to change stuff.  The weather hasn’t been on our side today. It’s been gate way to hyperthermia here today, with four seasons in one day. However it’s been the same for everyone. The main thing is, I’m happy with the R1M. If we are going to have any chances of winning on Sunday, we are just going to have to have a crack at it. In terms of what we have been working on in regards to bike setup, it hasn’t been a lot as we have had no time. We have just been trying to get the bike to steer up, just the same stuff as usual. It’s so hard however, as I have done four or five fast laps and now we go into qualifying tomorrow. Hopefully we get a good run tomorrow and the weather is a bit nicer and put us in a good position for Sunday. We need every point we can get.”

Wayne Maxwell - Image by TBG
Superbike Friday Practice Combined Times

  1. Wayne Maxwell – 1m33.296 – Yamaha
  2. Josh Waters – 1m33.370 – Suzuki
  3. Bryan Staring – 1m33.863 – Honda
  4. Daniel Falzon – 1m33.881 – Yamaha
  5. Glenn Allerton – 1m34.236 – Yamaha
  6. Troy Herfoss – 1m34.326 – Honda
  7. Matt Walters – 1m34.493 – Kawasaki
  8. Cru Halliday – 1m34.504 – Yamaha
  9. Josh Hook – 1m34.717 – Ducati
  10. Jed Metcher – 1m34.803 – Yamaha
  11. Alex Phillis – 1m35.070 – Yamaha
  12. Michael Blair – 1m35.128 – Yamaha
  13. Sloan Frost – 1m35.267 – Suzuki
  14. Robbie Bugden – 1m35.859 – Kawasaki
  15. Corey Turner – 1m36.063 – Ducati
  16. Beau Beaton – 1m36.081 – Ducati
  17. Ted Collins – 1m36.104 – BMW
  18. Aiden Coote – 1m36.198 – Kawasaki
  19. Mitch Levy – 1m37.148 – Yamaha
  20. Adam Senior – 1m38.297 – Yamaha
  21. David Barker – 1m38.418 – Kawasaki
  22. Kyle Buckley – 1m38.669 – Kawasaki
  23. Scott McGregor – 1m39.526 – Yamaha
  24. Ben Stronach – 1m40.078 – Yamaha
  25. Brendan McIntyre – 1m40.508 – Suzuki
  26. Trent Gibson – 1m40.760 – Suzuki
  27. Matt Barton – 1m41.973 – Honda
  28. Keith Harrison – 1m48.944 – Kawasaki
Bryan Staring - Image by Half Light
Motul Supersport

Tom Toparis’ record breaking 1m35.648 from FP2 was good enough to keep him atop the overall Supersport timesheets for the day.

Tom Toparis - Image by Half Light
The gap back to second placed Mark Chiodo a massive 1.6-seconds! Mason Coote was third quickest ahead of Ryan Taylor.

Mark Chiodo - Image by TBG
Supersport Friday Practice Combined Times

  1. Toparis – 1m35.648 – Kawasaki
  2. Chiodo – 1m37.313 – Triumph
  3. Coote – 1m38.149 – Yamaha
  4. Taylor – 1m38.354 – Yamaha
  5. Condon – 1m38.494 – Yamaha
  6. Quinn – 1m38.581 – Yamaha
  7. Belling – 1m38.795 – Yamaha
  8. Hayes – 1m38.906 – Kawasaki
  9. Carlsson – 1m39.544 – Yamaha
  10. Rees – 1m39.565 – Honda
  11. Muldoon – 1m39.773 – Kawasaki
  12. Cambridge Olivier – 1m40.800 – Yamaha
  13. Jake Pruiti – 1m40.873 – Kawasaki
  14. Brian Houghton – 1m41.215 – Honda
  15. Lincoln Gilding – 1m41.435 – Yamaha

Supersport 300 Friday Practice Combined Times

Max Croker - Image by Half Light
  1. Max Croker – 1m50.560 – KTM
  2. Tommy Edwards – 1m50.681 – Yamaha
  3. Reid Battye – 1m50.716 – Kawasaki
  4. Jack Mahaffy – 1m50.824 – Yamaha
  5. Yanni Shaw – 1m50.834 – Kawasaki
  6. Billy Van Eerde – 1m51.111 – KTM
  7. Zac Levy – 1m51.367 – Yamaha
  8. Locky Taylor – 1m51.373 – Yamaha
  9. Hunter Ford – 1m51.444 – Yamaha
  10. Drew Sells – 1m51.589 – Kawasaki
  11. Tom Bramich – 1m51.644 – Yamaha
  12. Broc Pearson – 1m51.965 – Yamaha
  13. Ben Bramich – 1m52.038 – Yamaha
  14. Scott Nicholson – 1m52.492 – Kawasaki
  15. Oli Bayliss – 1m52.847 – Kawasaki
  16. Seth Crump – 1m52.934 – KTM
  17. Jarred Brook – 1m53.055 – KTM
  18. Brandon Demmery – 1m53.096 – Yamaha
  19. Laura Brown – 1m54.388 – Kawasaki
  20. Troy Ryan – 1m54.477 – Yamaha

Yamaha Motor Finance R3 Cup

Friday Combined Practice Times

Tom Edwards - Image by Half Light
  1. Tom Edwards – 1m50.208
  2. Hunter Ford – 1m52.966
  3. Broc Pearson – 1m53.070
  4. Jack Mahaffy – 1m53.274
  5. Locky Taylor – 1m54.546
  6. Ben Bramich – 1m54.942
  7. Dan Thomas – 1m55.004
  8. Tayla Relph – 1m55.729
  9. Troy Ryan – 1m55.799
  10. Jack Passfield – 1m56.345

Moto3 / 125GP Friday Combined Practice Times

Tom Toparis put in four laps on a Moto3 bike ahead of his upcoming Motegi Moto3 wildcard later this month - Image by TBG
You might notice an unusual name in the times listed below… Tom Toparis put in four laps on a Moto3 bike ahead of his upcoming Motegi Moto3 wildcard later this month, which he will back up the following week at the Australian MotoGP.

Dylan Whiteside - Image by TBG
  1. Dylan Whiteside – 1m45.995 – Honda
  2. Joel Kelso – 1m46.439 – Honda
  3. Tom Toparis – 1m48.578 – Honda
  4. Dallas Skeer – 1m50.343 – Honda
  5. Taran Ocean – 1m52.430 – Honda 125
  6. Dave Manson – 1m52.982 – Honda 125
  7. Mark Laing-Hughes – 1m54.129 – Yamaha 125
  8. David Doughty – 1m54.346 – Honda 125
  9. Jeremy Huddlestone – 1m54.929 – Honda 125
  10. Peter McFarlane – 1m55.977 – Honda 125

